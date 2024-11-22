TechPrecision Corporation Receives Expected Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Quarterly Report, Addresses Financial Reporting Challenges, and Advises on Fiscal Year 2025 Q-2 Form 10-Q Filing Date

WESTMINSTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / TechPrecision Corporation (NASDAQ:TPCS) ("TechPrecision" or "the Company"), today announced it received a notice (the "Notice") on November 21, 2024 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule") because it had not timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024 (the "Form 10-Q") with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

NASDAQ NOTICE AND FINANCIAL REPORTING ISSUES

The Notice indicated that the Company has until January 21, 2025, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule and that Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until May 19, 2025, to regain compliance. The Notice from Nasdaq has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Company's failure to timely file the Form 10-Q is largely the result of issues arising from the difficulties of integrating the financial reporting system of STADCO into the Company's overall financial reporting structure as we continue to implement an integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system, new processes and new financial reporting controls.

Since hiring our new CFO, Richard D. Roomberg, on September 20, 2024, he has been reviewing all accounts to determine and assess key controls, current processes, changes needed, and what will be considered proper review and documentation to accomplish timely and accurate reporting. We expect to have the initial review finished before the end of the current fiscal quarter. Implementation will take time and resources. TechPrecision is focused on driving timely and effective financial processes and controls to meet our reporting deadlines.

The Company has been and continues to work diligently to complete the financial reporting process for the Form 10-Q and will file it as soon as possible. At the same time, the Company is continuing to work on implementing changes to address the issues that have caused delays in its timely filing or reports with the SEC. With the Thanksgiving Holiday next week, we will be unable to file the Form 10-Q until the first or second week of December. At that time, we will also refile the pending Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-279091) (the "Form S-1").

About TechPrecision Corporation

TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc. and Stadco. The manufacturing operations of our Ranor subsidiary are situated on approximately 65 acres in North Central Massachusetts. Leveraging our 145,000 square foot facilities, Ranor provides a full range of custom solutions to transform material into precision finished welded components and precision finished machined components up to 100 tons: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision heavy fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include cutting, press and roll forming, welding, heat treating, assembly, blasting and painting), heavy high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including portable CMM, NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging.

All manufacturing at Ranor is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Ranor is an ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder. Ranor is a US defense-centric company with over 95% of its revenue in the defense sector. Ranor is registered and compliant with ITAR.

The manufacturing operations of our Stadco subsidiary are situated in an industrial self-contained multi-building complex comprised of approximately 183,000 square feet under roof in Los Angeles, California. Stadco manufactures large mission-critical components on several high-profile military aircraft, military helicopter, and military space programs. Stadco has been a critical supplier to a blue-chip customer base that includes some of the largest OEMs and prime contractors in the defense and aerospace industries. Stadco also manufactures tooling, molds, fixtures, jigs and dies used in the production of defense-centric aircraft components.

Our Stadco subsidiary, similar to Ranor, provides a full range of custom solutions: manufacturing engineering, materials management and traceability, high-precision fabrication (in-house fabrication operations include waterjet cutting, press forming, welding, and assembly) and high-precision machining (in-house machining operations include CNC programming, finishing, and assembly), QC inspection including both fixed and portable CMM NonDestructive Testing, and final packaging. In addition, Stadco features a large electron beam welding cell, and two NonDestructive Testing work cells, a unique mission-critical technology set.

All manufacturing at Stadco is performed in accordance with customer requirements. Stadco is an AS 9100 D and ISO 9001:2015 certificate holder and a NADCAP NonDestructive Testing certificate holder. Stadco is a US defense-centric company with over 60% of its revenue in the defense sector. Stadco is registered and compliant with ITAR.

