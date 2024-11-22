Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance: Delaforce Energy Corp. Announces Acquisition of Bouchard Well Service Ltd.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Local Canadian finance firm Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance (Dynamic Capital) is pleased to have facilitated and led the financing for the acquisition of Bouchard Well Service Ltd by Delaforce Energy Corp. Effective October 1, 2024, Delaforce Energy Corp. (Delaforce) acquired 100 percent of the shares of Bouchard Well Service Ltd. (Bouchard), a leading legacy provider of well services based in Brooks, Alberta.

Bouchard, established in 1980, has built a solid reputation for delivering reliable service with a skilled team and well-maintained rigs, making it a perfect fit for Delaforce, owned by Craig Bradshaw. Under Craig's ownership, operations will continue without interruption, ensuring clients experience the same level of quality and service. Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance (Dynamic Capital) acted as the lead underwriter for this transaction, and funding for the transaction was facilitated between Dynamic Capital and Stride Capital.

"We are thrilled to have played a role in the growth and success of the Delaforce team by providing the capital needed to facilitate the acquisition of Bouchard," said Chris Scott, Chief Sales Officer of Dynamic Capital. "Our team is passionate about providing capital and expertise to Canadian Entrepreneurs operating in the energy space."

"We would like to thank Luke McKinlay and the team at Dynamic Capital for guiding us through this deal from inception to closing, as well as Stride Capital for funding their portion-we couldn't have done it without them both, and we look forward to future business," said Craig Bradshaw, owner of Delaforce. "We also wish to congratulate and thank Dennis Bouchard and his management team for many years of service. We are excited to work with the Bouchard Well Service staff and continue providing excellent service in the Brooks area."

As part of this transition, Bouchard clients can rest assured that all existing service agreements will remain intact and that the current rig crews will continue to serve them, demonstrating the company's commitment to stability throughout the process.

Dynamic Capital offers its congratulations to both Delaforce and Boucard -- it's an exciting transaction for all parties, and our team is proud to have had the opportunity to help Delaforce continue to grow.

About Dynamic Capital Equipment Finance

Founded in 2009, Dynamic Capital has grown into a premier, well-established independent equipment financing and leasing firm in Canada.

Dynamic Capital is a direct lender that can also bring the market to your doorstep to secure the most suitable financing terms for your equipment financing needs. If you are interested in exploring funding solutions for your business or your clients, or if you are wanting to join this exciting, growing company, visit www.dynamiccapital.ca.

