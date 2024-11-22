Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announced that, further to its October 31, 2024 and November 7, 2024 news releases, it has completed the closing of the previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the "Private Placement") of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. NZEC issued 4,444,444 Common Shares at a price of C$0.45 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $2,000,000. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement are subject to a hold period that expires on March 23, 2025.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund the sidetrack of the Tariki-5 well, i.e. Tariki-5A, and to advance the Company's plans regarding the Tariki gas production/storage development and for general working capital.

A company wholly-owned by Frank Jacobs, a director of NZEC, subscribed for 100,000 Common Shares under the Private Placement. In addition, Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC, a private equity firm at which Robert Bose is a Managing Member, subscribed for 444,444 Common Shares pursuant to the Private Placement. Accordingly, the Private Placement is a related party transaction for the purposes of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the "Related Party Policies") . NZEC has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the Private Placement (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000).

As noted above, a company wholly owned by Mr. Jacobs subscribed for 100,000 Common Shares. Prior to the offering, Mr. Jacobs controlled 2,127,163 Common Shares, or approximately 14.19% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares and 200,000 stock options . Mr. Jacobs now owns 2,227,163 Common Shares, or approximately 10.84% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and 200,000 stock options. Assuming the exercise of the stock options, Mr. Jacobs would own or control 2,427,163 Common Shares, or approximately 11.70% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares . The acquisition of the Common Shares by Mr. Jacobs was made for investment purposes. Mr. Jacobs may increase or decrease his investment in NZEC depending on market conditions or any other relevant factors. The head office address for NZEC is 11 Young Street, New Plymouth, New Zealand. The address for Mr. Jacobs is Citadel 27 4652-GJ-Steenbergen, The Netherlands .

