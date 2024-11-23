Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 23.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Diese Tech-Aktie könnte Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren – und die nächste große Sicherheitslücke schließen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMCN | ISIN: US94846P2048 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
MOTOS AMERICA INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
23.11.2024 00:02 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Motos America Inc.: Motos America, Inc.'s SEC Registration Obligations Revoked; Focuses on Strategic Growth

Finanznachrichten News

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2024 / Motos America, Inc. announces its focus on streamlining operations and enhancing its core business following the revocation of its securities registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a settled Section 12(j) action.

While this change marks a shift in regulatory status, it aligns with Motos America's mission to prioritize operational efficiency, community engagement, and exceptional customer experiences in the motorcycle dealership industry. The move is expected to reduce regulatory burdens and reallocate resources toward initiatives that directly impact the company's dealership network and customer base.

"This step allows us to focus more intensely on building a thriving and passionate community of riders while continuing to expand our dealership footprint," said Vance Harrison, CEO of Motos America. "By reallocating resources previously directed at regulatory compliance, we can invest more heavily in our dealerships, customer programs, and long-term growth opportunities."

The company emphasizes that this transition does not affect its commitment to transparency, accountability, or operational excellence. Motos America will continue to provide updates and communications to investors and stakeholders through its website and other channels.

Motos America has seen significant growth in recent years, including the acquisition and revitalization of motorcycle dealerships across the U.S. The company remains dedicated to its vision of advancing the motorcycle industry while building a strong sense of community among riders.

"We remain committed to our stakeholders and will continue to demonstrate integrity in all aspects of our operations," added Harrison. "Our focus is sharper than ever, and this change allows us to align with our strategic priorities while maintaining open communication with our community."

Motos America will continue to evaluate new opportunities to maximize shareholder value and advance its business objectives. The company's management team is optimistic about the future and is confident this decision will enable Motos America to thrive in its competitive industry.

For more information, please visit www.motosamerica.com

About Motos America, Inc.
Motos America, Inc. is a consolidator of motorcycle dealerships across the United States. The company is dedicated to fostering a passionate and engaged community of riders while promoting safety, responsible riding practices, and unparalleled customer service.

SOURCE: Motos America Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.