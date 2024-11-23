Motos America Inc.: Motos America, Inc.'s SEC Registration Obligations Revoked; Focuses on Strategic Growth

Motos America, Inc. announces its focus on streamlining operations and enhancing its core business following the revocation of its securities registration under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a settled Section 12(j) action.

While this change marks a shift in regulatory status, it aligns with Motos America's mission to prioritize operational efficiency, community engagement, and exceptional customer experiences in the motorcycle dealership industry. The move is expected to reduce regulatory burdens and reallocate resources toward initiatives that directly impact the company's dealership network and customer base.

"This step allows us to focus more intensely on building a thriving and passionate community of riders while continuing to expand our dealership footprint," said Vance Harrison, CEO of Motos America. "By reallocating resources previously directed at regulatory compliance, we can invest more heavily in our dealerships, customer programs, and long-term growth opportunities."

The company emphasizes that this transition does not affect its commitment to transparency, accountability, or operational excellence. Motos America will continue to provide updates and communications to investors and stakeholders through its website and other channels.

Motos America has seen significant growth in recent years, including the acquisition and revitalization of motorcycle dealerships across the U.S. The company remains dedicated to its vision of advancing the motorcycle industry while building a strong sense of community among riders.

"We remain committed to our stakeholders and will continue to demonstrate integrity in all aspects of our operations," added Harrison. "Our focus is sharper than ever, and this change allows us to align with our strategic priorities while maintaining open communication with our community."

Motos America will continue to evaluate new opportunities to maximize shareholder value and advance its business objectives. The company's management team is optimistic about the future and is confident this decision will enable Motos America to thrive in its competitive industry.

For more information, please visit www.motosamerica.com

About Motos America, Inc.

Motos America, Inc. is a consolidator of motorcycle dealerships across the United States. The company is dedicated to fostering a passionate and engaged community of riders while promoting safety, responsible riding practices, and unparalleled customer service.

SOURCE: Motos America Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com