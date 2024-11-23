Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2024) - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) (the "Company" or "Aranjin") announces the proposed listing on the ASX is on hold until further notice.

The Company also announces that Joe Graziano has resigned as CFO and corporate secretary to be replaced by Robert Payment. Robert is a CPA, CA with over 16 years of experience in Canadian capital markets. He has expertise in equity financings, financial reporting, and public company administration. Robert has served as Chief Financial Officer and consultant to several companies listed on both the TSX-V and CSE providing services across the natural resource, technology, and retail sectors.

Robert holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from Simon Fraser University and is a member in good standing with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia.

The Board would like to thank Joe for his of service during his tenure and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231146

SOURCE: Aranjin Resources Ltd