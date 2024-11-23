AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Change in the board of directors

Change in the board of directors

Paris, November 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58) a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces a change in its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors held on November 15, 2024 acknowledged the resignation of Mr. Ali Kaptano?lu from his duties as director notified on November 5, 2024 for personal reasons. The Company would like to warmly thank him for his contribution and commitment during his term.

As a replacement, the Board of Directors co-opted Mr. Hüseyin Ural Aküzüm as a new director. Lawyer and partner at Kabine Law, Mr. Aküzüm has in-depth expertise in business law and wealth management, which will be invaluable in supporting Aventador internationally.

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aküzüm among us. His experience and knowledge of the BRICS legal environment strengthen our governance and will support our ambition to grow our shareholder base internationally."

Aventador continues to focus its efforts by relying on strong leadership and a clear strategic direction. The ongoing restructuring is continuing and will allow a redeployment that will benefit all shareholders.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press and Investor Contact:

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

Tel: +33 811 045 921

www.aventadorholding.com

