Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 23.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EJGW | ISIN: FR001400IV58 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
22.11.24
22:59 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVENTADOR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVENTADOR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00122.11.
Actusnews Wire
23.11.2024 10:53 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AVENTADOR (ex ALGREEN): Aventador entrusts its investor relations to Aelium

Finanznachrichten News

Aventador entrusts its investor relations to Aelium

Paris, November 23, 2024 at 10:30 a.m.

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, ticker: ALAVE- ISIN: FR001400IV58), a holding company listed on the Euronext Growth market, announces the appointment of Aelium as its investor relations partner.

As of November 22nd, Aelium will be responsible for representing Aventador to the financial community, ensuring the dissemination of key information and strengthening the company's transparency with its shareholders, investors and the media.

About AVENTADOR

Aventador is a holding company specializing in the management, development and financing of profitable companies. With an approach focused on sustainable growth and supporting companies with a clear strategy, Aventador actively supports the development of the companies in its portfolio to increase their value, in particular through various financial, accounting, tax, legal and IT optimization processes.

Press and Investor Contact:

AELIUM - Finance & Communication: aventador@aelium.fr

Tel: +33 811 045 921

AVENTADOR (Euronext Growth Paris, Ticker: ALAVE, ISIN: FR001400IV58)

www.aventadorholding.com

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypxxaJdqkmrHl2udYpubbGiZb2tll2PJmJeclZeZk52baJ1omm1obMacZnFpnWtt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-88867-20241122_pr-aventador-aelium-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.