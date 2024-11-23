Mindshare Collaborative: Dr. Elisa Song Receives the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit 'Trusted Authority' Award

Celebrating a Global Trailblazer in Pediatric Functional Medicine

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2024 / Dr. Elisa Song, MD, is an integrative pediatrician, pediatric functional medicine expert, and mom to two thriving children - and she is on a mission to revolutionize the future of children's health.

Dr. Song created Healthy Kids Happy Kids as an online holistic pediatric resource to help practitioners and parents bridge the gap between conventional and integrative pediatrics, with an evidence-based, pediatrician-backed, mom-approved approach.

In her integrative pediatric practice, Dr. Song has helped thousands of families get to the root causes of their health concerns and empowered parents to help their children thrive, by integrating conventional pediatrics with modalities like: functional medicine, homeopathy, acupuncture, herbal medicine, and essential oils.

Dr. Song is also the Chair of A4M's pediatric education and has lectured around the world at leading integrative and functional medicine conferences and premier parenting events.

She has been featured in hundreds of top podcasts, print and online media outlets, including the Wellness Mama podcast, BloomTV, Forbes, Healthline, MindBodyGreen, National Geographic, PopSugar, Parents, Motherly, Parade, Verywell Health, and New York Post.

As part of her journey, Dr. Song recently authored a national bestselling book, "Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: An Integrative Pediatrician's Guide to Whole Child Resilience".

Dr. Song has become a go-to authority in a world where countless parents are at a loss for who to turn to for trusted advice-advice that takes a root-cause, holistic approach to whole child resilience, but does NOT dismiss the value of conventional pediatrics.

She was chosen to receive the Mindshare Leadership Summit "Trusted Authority" Award, for her powerful outreach to not only inspire families - but also other practitioners - to join forces and create a healthier world for children everywhere.

The "Trusted Authority" Award was presented at the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This annual gathering of health practitioners, health business leaders and authorities in health and wellness was founded by JJ Virgin, triple-board certified health expert, Fitness Hall of Famer, and 4x New York Times best-selling author.

The Mindshare Collaborative Community recognizes members' dedication to exceptional outcomes in the realm of health and wellness.

Dr. Song's honor, as the recipient of this award, serves as a powerful reminder of her unwavering dedication to children, families and the elevation of functional medicine as a tool to turn the tide of the current children's health epidemic.

About Mindshare Collaborative Community

The Mindshare Collaborative Community is a powerful network of health business owners and health and wellness leaders, dedicated to growing their impact to support a collective goal of transforming the health of one billion people. Each year, the Mindshare Leadership Summit Pinnacle Award is granted to a distinguished individual who has made a profound, lasting impact on the health and wellness industry.

