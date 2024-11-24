Moncton, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2024) - Hub City Property Management (HCPM), a trailblazing property management firm led by CEO Roderick Moy and Operating Partner Martin Mei, is setting a new standard in real estate. By transforming underperforming properties into thriving room rental communities, HCPM is creating innovative solutions to ease Canada's housing shortage while maximizing returns for property owners.

"In a high-interest-rate environment, real estate investors face increasing challenges in maintaining cash flow," said Martin Mei, Operating Partner at HCPM. "Our strategy revitalizes properties, turning them into socially impactful investments while providing flexible, high-quality housing for the community."

A Transformative Solution

HCPM's latest project demonstrates this formula. The company revitalized a struggling duplex in Moncton by:

Renovating Interiors: Upgrading the space with energy-efficient, modern amenities.

Converting Underutilized Areas: Transforming an underused common area, such as the living room, into an additional bedroom to increase occupancy and revenue.

Furnishing for Convenience: Fully equipping the property with furniture to create move-in-ready, tenant-friendly rooms.

The results speak for themselves. Whereas a unit previously rented for $1,500, the same space now generates $3,050: three rooms at $725 each and a larger room at $875.

"For property owners who want to hold onto their properties for market appreciation but are bleeding every month with high monthly mortgage payments, our management strategy here puts them back into the driver's seat rather than at the mercy of the economic environment," says Roderick Moy, CEO at HCPM.

Driving Social Impact

HCPM's innovative model addresses critical housing challenges while benefiting both tenants and property owners:

Affordable Housing: Providing fully furnished rooms at competitive rates for new Canadians, students, and working-class individuals.

Community Support: Helping new immigrants and international workers transition smoothly with safe, flexible living arrangements.

Market Adaptation: Meeting the modern demand for high-value, shared housing options in Moncton and surrounding areas.

"Our mission is to help property owners succeed while creating housing solutions that truly make a difference in our community," said Mei.

To see how this transformation was achieved, watch the Company's case study video showcasing the step-by-step process and the remarkable results here: https://youtu.be/bdGdn_4ieRs

About Hub City Property Management

Hub City Property Management is redefining property management in Moncton and beyond, combining entrepreneurial expertise with a commitment to social responsibility.

Roderick Moy, CEO of HCPM, is an accomplished entrepreneur and real estate investor. With over five years of experience in corporate strategy and analytics at leading companies like Hudson's Bay Company and Restaurant Brands International, Roderick transitioned from corporate America to launch HCPM. A McGill University graduate with a Bachelor's in Finance and Strategy, Roderick uses his expertise in operations and business development to streamline property management processes.

"Affordable housing is one of Canada's most pressing issues," said Moy. "At HCPM, we're dedicated to delivering investment strategies that generate strong returns while addressing these societal challenges."

Martin Mei, Operating Partner of HCPM, is an innovator in real estate and community advocate. After immigrating to Canada from China and graduating from McGill University, Martin built a reputation for identifying underperforming properties and transforming them into successful investments. His pioneering approach to fully furnished room rentals has addressed the housing needs of new Canadians, students, and working-class tenants while increasing property value for owners.

Recognized as one of Atlantic Business Magazine's "Top 30 Under 30 Innovators" in 2024, Martin blends entrepreneurial vision with a passion for community impact, prioritizing inclusive hiring practices and sustainable investment strategies.

A Call to Action for Property Owners

Hub City Property Management invites property owners in Lakeburn, downtown Moncton, Sunny Brae, and beyond to explore the room rental model.

"Our approach ensures underperforming properties become thriving assets while providing value to the community," said Moy. "Whether you're struggling with cash flow or looking for innovative management, we're here to help."

For more information, visit https://hubcitypm.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home or contact Hub City Property Management directly.

