Berkshire Hathaway is executing a notable strategic pivot as market indices reach record levels. The investment giant has begun systematically reducing its stakes in major corporations, including Apple and Bank of America, while substantially increasing its position in short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. This defensive repositioning comes at a time of remarkable performance for the company, with its stock price reaching €458.13 by late November 2024, marking an impressive monthly gain of 10.26% and a year-to-date surge of 37.86%. The company's market capitalization has grown to €607.9 billion, reflecting strong investor confidence despite the strategic shift.

Occidental Petroleum Speculation

Market attention has increasingly focused on Berkshire's potential complete acquisition of Occidental Petroleum. This prospective move is viewed as a strategic counterbalance to the company's current defensive bond strategy, potentially strengthening its energy sector presence. The possible acquisition represents a significant strategic play in an increasingly volatile market environment, suggesting a nuanced approach to portfolio management that combines both defensive positioning and strategic growth opportunities.

