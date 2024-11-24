AuPairCare Honors International Au Pair Day, Celebrating American Families and Au Pair Childcare

AuPairCare (www.aupaircare.com), a leading international au pair agency that facilitates cultural exchange through live-in childcare, celebrated International Au Pair Day by promoting the life changing testimonials of au pairs and host families, highlighting of the importance of flexible childcare options for American families.

Childcare in the U.S. has faced significant challenges in recent years, including a shortage of traditional childcare centers. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, this has led to a growing number of parents exploring live-in childcare options. With the resurgence of return-to-office policies, American families are turning to AuPairCare au pairs for flexible and reliable childcare solutions.

"As a family with 3 kids, we have hosted 4 au pairs. I absolutely love that I get to see my kids through the workday while having someone help us with the day-to-day tasks. The program is so much more than childcare," shared Emily Long, AuPairCare Host Mom and Regional Manager. "We have been able to experience the world in our home through shared experiences with each of our au pairs."

AuPairCare celebrated International Au Pair Day, showcasing flexible childcare success stories that represent commonalities of American families and their struggles in finding childcare solutions that adapt to varied schedules, as well as the positive impact au pairs have on their children's lives. Educators, dual-working and single parents, military families, first responders, healthcare workers, and others, look to the au pair program for its flexible childcare and cultural exchange opportunities.

The Sinclair Family - Two working parents learned about the flexibility, cultural exchange, and emotional bonds that make hosting an au pair the perfect childcare solution for their family. "Having an au pair is way more than just a childcare solution…it is a part of our family."

The Balkenbusch Family - A family of four welcomed AuPairCare au pair Melina as their childcare solution changing their two girls' lives as well as witnessing Melina's extraordinary personal growth as an au pair. "There are 3 C's to describe au pair Melina…calm, considerate, creative."

Au Pair Palesa from South Africa - AuPairCare au pair Palesa celebrated how the au pair program changed her life and allowed her to follow her dreams. "I would 100% encourage you to do (the au pair program)..it's a once in a lifetime opportunity."

Au pairs are international young people who come to the U.S. on a J-1 cultural exchange visa, typically for 1-2 years, and live as a member of an American host family, providing flexible, live-in childcare. Au pairs not only provide childcare but are also instrumental in a child's development, emotional literacy and multi-language learning. According to the EurekaFacts Study: Impact of the Au Pair Program, 90% of au pairs rated their experience in the U.S. as excellent or good.

Au Pair Alejandra shared, "My experience as an au pair has been incredibly rewarding, as it was a challenge I decided to take on for various reasons, especially to achieve the personal and professional growth I aspire to. AuPairCare has been an invaluable guide throughout this process, not only in operational aspects but also in encouraging deep reflection on the unique experience I was living." wrote Alejandra. "Working with children is one of my greatest passions, and contributing to their development and to the world aligns perfectly with my purpose in life."

For 35 years, AuPairCare has enriched lives and bridged cultures through shared experiences, including cultural activities, holiday traditions, and volunteering in community events. The au pair program has impacted hundreds of thousands of au pairs who come to the U.S. to share in American culture before returning home to spread the values they've experienced. AuPairCare has evolved over the years in the role of addressing contemporary childcare challenges for American families. This year's 35th anniversary designated a significant milestone of AuPairCare longevity, and 2024 International Au Pair Day highlights the transformative impact au pairs have had on countless lives worldwide.

Celebrating 35 years in cultural exchange, AuPairCare has matched over 100,000 au pairs from all over the world with loving host families and a focus on cultural exchange here in America. AuPairCare is a Department of State regulated sponsor agency.

