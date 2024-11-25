Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRCS | ISIN: CNE1000019K9 | Ticker-Symbol: 6HT
München
22.11.24
08:13 Uhr
0,835 Euro
-0,010
-1,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7850,86024.11.
0,8300,86022.11.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO LTD1,370-2,14 %
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD0,835-1,18 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.