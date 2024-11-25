Algorized Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Algorized has been named to Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech list for its AI-powered people-sensing platform, marking its second nomination in two years.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2024, an AI-powered platform pioneering advanced people-sensing and positioning software platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Techlist, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years. This is Algorized's second nomination, following last year's recognition in the Fast Company's World Changing Ideasawards.

"It's an honor to have Algorized's innovations recognized by Fast Company," said Natalya Lopareva, CEO of Algorized. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are developing an AI platform, built on sensor fusion and multi-sensor modalities, that can be seamlessly integrated with existing ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless sensor infrastructure. We're excited to see our technology making such a profound impact on safety, efficiency, and human-machine interaction, ultimately benefiting society as a whole."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

CEO Natalya Lopareva led the evolution of the company from research at the University of Zurich (ZHAW), where a team spent months analyzing buildings, environments, and how children and adults breathe and move. The company has now formed strategic partnerships with chip manufacturers and conducted pilot programs in the automotive and industrial automation sectors.

Click hereto see the final list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Algorized

Founded on extensive academic research, Algorized enables groundbreaking sensing and positioning applications through a software-only upgrade to existing commodity sensors. The platform leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to access a wealth of data, facilitating real-time positioning and vital sign detection in any environment. The company is pioneering innovative solutions for sectors ranging from automotive to human-machine interaction in robotics and beyond. Visit Algorizedfor more information.

Contact:

Megan Liu

megan.liu@algorized.com