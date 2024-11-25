Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Microsofts, Googles und Amazons nukleares Wettrennen macht diese Uranaktie zu einem Muss!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 00:46 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Algorized Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Finanznachrichten News

Algorized has been named to Fast Company's 2024 Next Big Things in Tech list for its AI-powered people-sensing platform, marking its second nomination in two years.

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov. 24, 2024, an AI-powered platform pioneering advanced people-sensing and positioning software platform, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Techlist, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years. This is Algorized's second nomination, following last year's recognition in the Fast Company's World Changing Ideasawards.

"It's an honor to have Algorized's innovations recognized by Fast Company," said Natalya Lopareva, CEO of Algorized. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We are developing an AI platform, built on sensor fusion and multi-sensor modalities, that can be seamlessly integrated with existing ultra-wideband (UWB) wireless sensor infrastructure. We're excited to see our technology making such a profound impact on safety, efficiency, and human-machine interaction, ultimately benefiting society as a whole."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

CEO Natalya Lopareva led the evolution of the company from research at the University of Zurich (ZHAW), where a team spent months analyzing buildings, environments, and how children and adults breathe and move. The company has now formed strategic partnerships with chip manufacturers and conducted pilot programs in the automotive and industrial automation sectors.

Click hereto see the final list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Algorized

Founded on extensive academic research, Algorized enables groundbreaking sensing and positioning applications through a software-only upgrade to existing commodity sensors. The platform leverages proprietary machine learning algorithms to access a wealth of data, facilitating real-time positioning and vital sign detection in any environment. The company is pioneering innovative solutions for sectors ranging from automotive to human-machine interaction in robotics and beyond. Visit Algorizedfor more information.

Contact:

Megan Liu
megan.liu@algorized.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.