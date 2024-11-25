Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2024) - GGII is a specialized researcher on the lithium battery industry chain and recently released the 2024 Blue Book on the Development of China's Big Cylindrical Lithium Battery Industry. This report comprehensively reviews the industry's technical and technological breakthroughs, as well as future directions. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the current market landscape and future development trends. In addition, the report specifically mentions that several companies, including BAK Battery, are outstanding in technological innovation and market expansion.

The increasing demand for lithium battery has led to continued growth of cylindrical lithium battery shipments. GGII expects that China's cylindrical lithium battery shipments will exceed 400Gwh by 2030, with a compound growth rate of over 50.1% from 2023 to 2030. The Blue Book shines light on the fact that big cylindrical battery stand out in several market segments in 2024, projecting over 100% year-on-year shipment growth in residential energy storage, portable energy storage, and two-wheeler markets. Lithium battery companies, such as BAK Battery, are actively investing efforts in targeted solutions to empower more fields with high-performance big cylindrical lithium battery featuring competitive pricing.





Release of 2024 Blue Book on the Development of China's Big Cylindrical Lithium Battery Industry , with BAK Battery Advancing Multi-Field Applications of Cutting-Edge Big Cylindrical Lithium Battery



As the use of lithium battery becomes more widespread, users are demanding battery cells with better performance. In this case, battery providers are investing more in research and development, focusing on optimizing and innovating material formulations and production technologies. The Blue Book notes that the energy density of BAK Battery's third-generation big cylindrical battery cell has reached 300Wh/Kg. It also highlights that BAK Battery has developed an exclusive low-temperature electrolyte formulation, enabling battery to maintain exceptional discharge performance even in harsh environments. In addition, BAK Battery employs a tabless design for its big cylindrical battery. This design enhances thermal pathways, significantly boosts power output and charging speed, and achieves optimal performance characterized by minimal temperature rise, high efficiency, and an extended cycle life.

Furthermore, the Blue Book predicts that the period from 2025 to 2030 will mark an acceleration phase in the industrialization of 4680 big cylindrical battery, as production lines for these batteries are gradually being established. To this, BAK Battery has built a new generation digital factory-BAK Battery Zhengzhou No. 2 Factory. The facility adopts an intelligent construction strategy, with BAK Battery database at its core, and harnesses artificial intelligence to perform big data analysis and ensure quality control. Supported by digital technologies, BAK Battery is vying for a leading position in the global market for big cylindrical battery.

