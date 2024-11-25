A series of longitudinal studies of three solar-pollinator sites in Minnesota have demonstrated evidence of native prairie growing under solar panels, providing both soil benefits and habitat for wildlife and pollinators. Research led by the US Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has gathered data on interactions between habitat, pollinators, soil and solar energy production at three utility-scale solar projects in Minnesota. NREL's Innovative Solar Practices Integrated with Rural Economies and Ecosystems (InSPIRE) team has conducted research at the three sites ...

