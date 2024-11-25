DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 25-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 22 November 2024 it purchased a total of 291,979 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 191,979 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.100 GBP1.748 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.080 GBP1.730 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.092276 GBP1.741866

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,693,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8023 2.080 XDUB 08:13:40 00072540201TRLO0 4433 2.090 XDUB 08:21:24 00072540477TRLO0 1000 2.090 XDUB 08:21:24 00072540478TRLO0 4433 2.090 XDUB 08:22:24 00072540506TRLO0 1613 2.090 XDUB 08:22:24 00072540507TRLO0 4433 2.090 XDUB 08:23:44 00072540578TRLO0 1000 2.090 XDUB 08:23:44 00072540579TRLO0 7875 2.090 XDUB 08:27:25 00072540675TRLO0 8425 2.090 XDUB 09:25:31 00072543116TRLO0 2209 2.080 XDUB 09:44:07 00072543808TRLO0 3333 2.080 XDUB 09:44:07 00072543809TRLO0 5044 2.085 XDUB 09:51:33 00072543959TRLO0 1000 2.085 XDUB 09:51:33 00072543960TRLO0 1220 2.085 XDUB 09:51:33 00072543961TRLO0 7835 2.090 XDUB 09:59:55 00072544393TRLO0 3127 2.095 XDUB 09:59:55 00072544394TRLO0 1000 2.095 XDUB 09:59:55 00072544395TRLO0 4433 2.090 XDUB 11:22:24 00072546954TRLO0 4433 2.090 XDUB 11:22:24 00072546956TRLO0 8064 2.090 XDUB 11:24:41 00072547017TRLO0 4888 2.090 XDUB 11:58:04 00072548022TRLO0 3359 2.090 XDUB 12:07:29 00072548505TRLO0 4825 2.090 XDUB 12:07:29 00072548507TRLO0 4398 2.100 XDUB 12:23:28 00072549052TRLO0 3600 2.100 XDUB 12:23:28 00072549053TRLO0 4042 2.100 XDUB 12:53:02 00072549758TRLO0 2928 2.100 XDUB 12:53:02 00072549759TRLO0 4041 2.100 XDUB 13:00:26 00072549867TRLO0 1000 2.100 XDUB 13:00:26 00072549868TRLO0 2102 2.100 XDUB 13:00:26 00072549869TRLO0 7089 2.100 XDUB 13:07:42 00072549958TRLO0 7389 2.095 XDUB 13:45:42 00072550936TRLO0 1602 2.095 XDUB 14:39:40 00072553612TRLO0 80 2.095 XDUB 14:39:40 00072553613TRLO0 2944 2.095 XDUB 14:39:40 00072553614TRLO0 1000 2.095 XDUB 14:39:40 00072553615TRLO0 2784 2.095 XDUB 14:39:40 00072553616TRLO0 4121 2.095 XDUB 15:39:23 00072556849TRLO0 2944 2.095 XDUB 15:39:23 00072556850TRLO0 6277 2.095 XDUB 15:39:23 00072556851TRLO0 653 2.095 XDUB 15:39:24 00072556852TRLO0 1000 2.095 XDUB 15:39:24 00072556853TRLO0 2944 2.095 XDUB 15:39:24 00072556854TRLO0 664 2.095 XDUB 15:39:24 00072556855TRLO0 3327 2.095 XDUB 15:39:24 00072556856TRLO0 4812 2.095 XDUB 15:39:32 00072556882TRLO0 2167 2.095 XDUB 15:39:32 00072556883TRLO0 7636 2.095 XDUB 15:56:46 00072557465TRLO0 6930 2.095 XDUB 15:56:46 00072557466TRLO0 7500 2.090 XDUB 16:02:27 00072557729TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3063 174.20 XLON 08:21:43 00072540484TRLO0 2858 174.00 XLON 08:23:32 00072540568TRLO0 1873 174.20 XLON 08:27:25 00072540672TRLO0 575 174.20 XLON 08:27:25 00072540673TRLO0 575 174.20 XLON 08:27:25 00072540674TRLO0 3025 174.00 XLON 09:11:46 00072542714TRLO0 3454 173.60 XLON 09:25:31 00072543115TRLO0 3512 173.00 XLON 09:31:07 00072543449TRLO0 3333 174.00 XLON 09:59:55 00072544392TRLO0 3039 174.00 XLON 10:10:26 00072545207TRLO0 3342 174.00 XLON 10:42:33 00072546019TRLO0 3223 174.20 XLON 11:22:24 00072546951TRLO0 2088 174.00 XLON 11:22:24 00072546952TRLO0 818 174.00 XLON 11:22:24 00072546953TRLO0 3422 174.00 XLON 11:48:47 00072547709TRLO0 255 174.00 XLON 11:51:05 00072547758TRLO0 2970 174.00 XLON 11:51:05 00072547759TRLO0 3317 174.20 XLON 12:02:34 00072548211TRLO0 3482 174.80 XLON 12:32:24 00072549355TRLO0 2887 174.80 XLON 12:37:13 00072549418TRLO0 2951 174.80 XLON 12:52:03 00072549746TRLO0 3478 174.40 XLON 13:45:42 00072550935TRLO0 5140 174.40 XLON 14:20:41 00072552198TRLO0 3889 174.40 XLON 14:20:41 00072552199TRLO0 3215 174.40 XLON 14:39:34 00072553579TRLO0 5536 174.40 XLON 14:39:34 00072553580TRLO0 3374 174.20 XLON 14:48:30 00072554180TRLO0 3500 174.00 XLON 15:39:19 00072556839TRLO0 3080 174.00 XLON 15:39:19 00072556840TRLO0 3964 174.00 XLON 15:39:23 00072556848TRLO0 3443 174.00 XLON 15:41:05 00072556942TRLO0 2891 174.60 XLON 16:13:18 00072558517TRLO0 1808 174.60 XLON 16:18:26 00072558718TRLO0 2620 174.60 XLON 16:20:26 00072558871TRLO0

