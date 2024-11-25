Anzeige
25.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
25.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Finanznachrichten News

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
25 November 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 22 November 2024 it purchased a total of 291,979 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           191,979     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.100     GBP1.748 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR2.080     GBP1.730 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.092276    GBP1.741866

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,693,041 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin 

Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8023       2.080         XDUB      08:13:40      00072540201TRLO0 
4433       2.090         XDUB      08:21:24      00072540477TRLO0 
1000       2.090         XDUB      08:21:24      00072540478TRLO0 
4433       2.090         XDUB      08:22:24      00072540506TRLO0 
1613       2.090         XDUB      08:22:24      00072540507TRLO0 
4433       2.090         XDUB      08:23:44      00072540578TRLO0 
1000       2.090         XDUB      08:23:44      00072540579TRLO0 
7875       2.090         XDUB      08:27:25      00072540675TRLO0 
8425       2.090         XDUB      09:25:31      00072543116TRLO0 
2209       2.080         XDUB      09:44:07      00072543808TRLO0 
3333       2.080         XDUB      09:44:07      00072543809TRLO0 
5044       2.085         XDUB      09:51:33      00072543959TRLO0 
1000       2.085         XDUB      09:51:33      00072543960TRLO0 
1220       2.085         XDUB      09:51:33      00072543961TRLO0 
7835       2.090         XDUB      09:59:55      00072544393TRLO0 
3127       2.095         XDUB      09:59:55      00072544394TRLO0 
1000       2.095         XDUB      09:59:55      00072544395TRLO0 
4433       2.090         XDUB      11:22:24      00072546954TRLO0 
4433       2.090         XDUB      11:22:24      00072546956TRLO0 
8064       2.090         XDUB      11:24:41      00072547017TRLO0 
4888       2.090         XDUB      11:58:04      00072548022TRLO0 
3359       2.090         XDUB      12:07:29      00072548505TRLO0 
4825       2.090         XDUB      12:07:29      00072548507TRLO0 
4398       2.100         XDUB      12:23:28      00072549052TRLO0 
3600       2.100         XDUB      12:23:28      00072549053TRLO0 
4042       2.100         XDUB      12:53:02      00072549758TRLO0 
2928       2.100         XDUB      12:53:02      00072549759TRLO0 
4041       2.100         XDUB      13:00:26      00072549867TRLO0 
1000       2.100         XDUB      13:00:26      00072549868TRLO0 
2102       2.100         XDUB      13:00:26      00072549869TRLO0 
7089       2.100         XDUB      13:07:42      00072549958TRLO0 
7389       2.095         XDUB      13:45:42      00072550936TRLO0 
1602       2.095         XDUB      14:39:40      00072553612TRLO0 
80        2.095         XDUB      14:39:40      00072553613TRLO0 
2944       2.095         XDUB      14:39:40      00072553614TRLO0 
1000       2.095         XDUB      14:39:40      00072553615TRLO0 
2784       2.095         XDUB      14:39:40      00072553616TRLO0 
4121       2.095         XDUB      15:39:23      00072556849TRLO0 
2944       2.095         XDUB      15:39:23      00072556850TRLO0 
6277       2.095         XDUB      15:39:23      00072556851TRLO0 
653       2.095         XDUB      15:39:24      00072556852TRLO0 
1000       2.095         XDUB      15:39:24      00072556853TRLO0 
2944       2.095         XDUB      15:39:24      00072556854TRLO0 
664       2.095         XDUB      15:39:24      00072556855TRLO0 
3327       2.095         XDUB      15:39:24      00072556856TRLO0 
4812       2.095         XDUB      15:39:32      00072556882TRLO0 
2167       2.095         XDUB      15:39:32      00072556883TRLO0 
7636       2.095         XDUB      15:56:46      00072557465TRLO0 
6930       2.095         XDUB      15:56:46      00072557466TRLO0 
7500       2.090         XDUB      16:02:27      00072557729TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3063       174.20        XLON      08:21:43      00072540484TRLO0 
2858       174.00        XLON      08:23:32      00072540568TRLO0 
1873       174.20        XLON      08:27:25      00072540672TRLO0 
575       174.20        XLON      08:27:25      00072540673TRLO0 
575       174.20        XLON      08:27:25      00072540674TRLO0 
3025       174.00        XLON      09:11:46      00072542714TRLO0 
3454       173.60        XLON      09:25:31      00072543115TRLO0 
3512       173.00        XLON      09:31:07      00072543449TRLO0 
3333       174.00        XLON      09:59:55      00072544392TRLO0 
3039       174.00        XLON      10:10:26      00072545207TRLO0 
3342       174.00        XLON      10:42:33      00072546019TRLO0 
3223       174.20        XLON      11:22:24      00072546951TRLO0 
2088       174.00        XLON      11:22:24      00072546952TRLO0 
818       174.00        XLON      11:22:24      00072546953TRLO0 
3422       174.00        XLON      11:48:47      00072547709TRLO0 
255       174.00        XLON      11:51:05      00072547758TRLO0 
2970       174.00        XLON      11:51:05      00072547759TRLO0 
3317       174.20        XLON      12:02:34      00072548211TRLO0 
3482       174.80        XLON      12:32:24      00072549355TRLO0 
2887       174.80        XLON      12:37:13      00072549418TRLO0 
2951       174.80        XLON      12:52:03      00072549746TRLO0 
3478       174.40        XLON      13:45:42      00072550935TRLO0 
5140       174.40        XLON      14:20:41      00072552198TRLO0 
3889       174.40        XLON      14:20:41      00072552199TRLO0 
3215       174.40        XLON      14:39:34      00072553579TRLO0 
5536       174.40        XLON      14:39:34      00072553580TRLO0 
3374       174.20        XLON      14:48:30      00072554180TRLO0 
3500       174.00        XLON      15:39:19      00072556839TRLO0 
3080       174.00        XLON      15:39:19      00072556840TRLO0 
3964       174.00        XLON      15:39:23      00072556848TRLO0 
3443       174.00        XLON      15:41:05      00072556942TRLO0 
2891       174.60        XLON      16:13:18      00072558517TRLO0 
1808       174.60        XLON      16:18:26      00072558718TRLO0 
2620       174.60        XLON      16:20:26      00072558871TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  360950 
EQS News ID:  2036915 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2036915&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
