PR Newswire
25.11.2024 08:43 Uhr
French hospital joins regional pathology solution from Sectra to enhance collaboration and speed up cancer diagnostics

Finanznachrichten News

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra's (STO: SECT B) digital pathology solution will be adopted by the hospital CH Béziers in France. They are the third hospital in the region to choose Sectra, providing them with a powerful platform for collaboration. The solution will enhance workflow efficiency, and minimize variability in pathology reviews, ultimately improving patient care.

"Going digital within our pathology operations will provide us with tools necessary for an efficient workflow. It will also enhance the collaboration between our region's hospitals, facilitating sharing of resources and expertise so that we can ensure precise and accurate diagnoses and faster cancer care for our patients," says Dr. Guzman, Chief Pathologist at Centre Hospitalier de Béziers.

The hospitals complement their use of microscopes with a digital solution, allowing the pathologists to enhance review and collaboration around cases as well as benefit from AI tools. The digital workflow provides instant and, if needed, remote access to digital images of tissue samples instead of relying on physical glass slides reviewed in microscopes.

The contract for Sectra's digital pathology solution was signed in the second quarter of Sectra's 2024/2025 fiscal year.

"Providing high-quality care, especially in complex cases like cancer, is increasingly challenging for smaller hospitals. Digital pathology is an important part of the solution and we have seen tangible positive outcomes in France when technology has enabled deepened collaboration between care providers to better support patients in their regions. I look forward to supporting CH Béziers in their mission for improved cancer care," says Fabien Lozach, President of Sectra in France.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2023/2024 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,964 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27
Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/french-hospital-joins-regional-pathology-solution-from-sectra-to-enhance-collaboration-and-speed-up-,c4069548

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-s-digital-pathology-module,c3353933

Sectra's digital pathology module

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/french-hospital-joins-regional-pathology-solution-from-sectra-to-enhance-collaboration-and-speed-up-cancer-diagnostics-302315206.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
