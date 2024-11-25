Western Australia's state-owned regional energy provider Horizon Power has officially launched the trial of a vanadium flow battery in the northern part of the state as it investigates how to integrate long-duration energy storage into its network, microgrids, and other off-grid power systems. From pv magazine Australia Horizon Power has commissioned a 78 kW/220 kWh vanadium flow battery (VFB) at Kununurra in Western Australia as it examines how the technology can be best used to support renewable energy supply in regional and remote areas. The pilot project will test whether VFB technology - ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...