Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

innDex bolsters team with new COO appointment - their global mission to transform the industry shows no signs of slowing

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- innDex have announced the strategic appointment of Charlie Versi as Chief Operating Officer, "marking a significant step in the company's ongoing mission to empower the construction industry with simple and powerful solutions". Charlie brings 20 years of experience within development and contractor businesses, including 10 years leading in-house software development and procurement.

innDex appoint COO

innDex have recognised that continuing to build this blend of technology and construction delivery expertise in-house, is vital in navigating today's construction challenges.

Reflecting on the move to innDex, Versi shared, "the last 12 months has reinforced the fact that the construction industry continues to face significant challenges and a need to evolve. innDex has positioned itself as a key technology partner, at the forefront of tackling many of these issues through innovation and strong industry partnerships. I'm thrilled to join a team that's deeply committed to addressing the underlying inefficiencies that fundamentally impact productivity in the construction industry."

innDex Co-Founders George Smithies and Aaron Vousden both saw an opportunity to bring Versi in, to drive multiple positive impacts inside the organisation as well as support their continued efforts to partner closely with the industry that is under increasing pressure to perform in difficult conditions. They believe this strategic hire, coupled with a shared vision for a proactive, technology-led approach, will support innDex's growth and their continued focus on addressing the fundamental causes of the sector's productivity challenges.

Co-Founder George Smithies added, "Our mission to empower construction professionals remains the core driver of our business. innDex was built by industry experts committed to revolutionising project delivery-not just through small improvements, but by embracing a forward-thinking, tech driven mindset. Having Charlie join was the obvious next big step for us, we're excited to strengthen an already incredible team, during a rapid time in our growth."

Contacts: Marketing and Communications Coordinator - Uyen Dang - uyen@inndex.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2565698/innDex_COO_Charlie_Versi.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inndex-bolsters-team-with-new-coo-appointment---their-global-mission-to-transform-the-industry-shows-no-signs-of-slowing-302314512.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.