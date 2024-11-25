LATRAPS invites to join a webinar about its public bond offering

LATRAPS, a leader in Latvia's agricultural sector and one of the largest grain exporters in the Baltics, invites to join the webinar about the company's public bond offering to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, which will take place until December 9. The webinar will be held on November 28 at 3 PM (EET). LATRAPS business model and main terms of the public bond offering will be presented at the investor webinar by Roberts Stripnieks, Chairman of the Management Board at LATRAPS and Gundars Ruža, CFO at LATRAPS. The webinar will be held in English. Secure your spot and register for the investor webinar https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hLc-ifNgTJyJSK8zAYc0pA After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the app. After the presentation, a question-and-answer session will take place. Attendees are welcome to send their questions to the e-mail ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link. Main terms of the offering During the public bond offering in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, LATRAPS will offer to private and institutional investors 8,000 bonds, each with a nominal value of EUR 1,000, annual fixed interest rate of 7.5%, and a maturity of four years. The capital raised from LATRAPS bond offering is intended to be invested in the development of the ASNS Ingredient project, the largest pea protein isolate production facility in Northern Europe, located in Latvia. Construction of the facility begins in December 2024. The bonds are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market. Additional information about the public bond offering is available here: https://www.latraps.lv/en/services/forinvestors More about LATRAPS and ASNS Ingredient The majority of LATRAPS' revenue comes from the sale of farmer-produced goods - grain, peas, beans, and rapeseed - both locally and internationally, with exports alone accounting for more than 50% of total income. LATRAPS exports to more than 30 countries, with key markets in 2024 including Europe (Spain, Germany, Sweden), Africa, and the Middle East. The new ASNS Ingredient project will establish the first pea protein isolate production facility in Latvia and Northern Europe. The facility will utilise innovative technologies to improve the production process and make it environmentally friendly. The production capacity is planned at 69,000 tons, with the potential to expand to 120,000 tons. Initially, 98% of the products manufactured at the facility will be destined for export markets. Disclaimer: the announcement is an unpaid marketing communication in accordance with the Information document and does not constitute investment advice or an offer. Each investment decision must be made on the basis of an Information document prepared in accordance with the exception from the obligation to prepare a prospectus in accordance with Article 161 of the Financial Instruments Market Law of the Republic of Latvia, Article 15(6) of the Securities Market Act of the Republic of Estonia, and Article 7(2) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania. The Information document is published on the LATRAPS website (https://www.latraps.lv/). Before investing, carefully read the Information document to learn about the potential risks and benefits. Additional information GINTA BORMANE LPKS LATRAPS Head of Communications M: (+371) 29428064