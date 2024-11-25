Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
83 Leser
LATRAPS invites to join a webinar about its public bond offering

Finanznachrichten News
LATRAPS, a leader in Latvia's agricultural sector and one of the largest grain
exporters in the Baltics, invites to join the webinar about the company's
public bond offering to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania, which will
take place until December 9. The webinar will be held on November 28 at 3 PM
(EET). 

LATRAPS business model and main terms of the public bond offering will be
presented at the investor webinar by Roberts Stripnieks, Chairman of the
Management Board at LATRAPS and Gundars Ruža, CFO at LATRAPS. The webinar will
be held in English. 

Secure your spot and register for the investor webinar
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hLc-ifNgTJyJSK8zAYc0pA 

After filling in the application, attendees will receive a link to the webinar
and instructions in their e-mail. When connecting to the Zoom webinar for the
first time, you will be asked to download the app. 

After the presentation, a question-and-answer session will take place.
Attendees are welcome to send their questions to the e-mail
ieva.unda@nasdaq.com or submit them through the registration link. 

Main terms of the offering
During the public bond offering in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, LATRAPS will
offer to private and institutional investors 8,000 bonds, each with a nominal
value of EUR 1,000, annual fixed interest rate of 7.5%, and a maturity of four
years. The capital raised from LATRAPS bond offering is intended to be invested
in the development of the ASNS Ingredient project, the largest pea protein
isolate production facility in Northern Europe, located in Latvia. Construction
of the facility begins in December 2024. 

The bonds are planned to be listed on the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative
market. 

Additional information about the public bond offering is available here: 
https://www.latraps.lv/en/services/forinvestors 


More about LATRAPS and ASNS Ingredient
The majority of LATRAPS' revenue comes from the sale of farmer-produced goods -
grain, peas, beans, and rapeseed - both locally and internationally, with
exports alone accounting for more than 50% of total income. LATRAPS exports to
more than 30 countries, with key markets in 2024 including Europe (Spain,
Germany, Sweden), Africa, and the Middle East. 

The new ASNS Ingredient project will establish the first pea protein isolate
production facility in Latvia and Northern Europe. The facility will utilise
innovative technologies to improve the production process and make it
environmentally friendly. The production capacity is planned at 69,000 tons,
with the potential to expand to 120,000 tons. Initially, 98% of the products
manufactured at the facility will be destined for export markets. 

Disclaimer: the announcement is an unpaid marketing communication in accordance
with the Information document and does not constitute investment advice or an
offer. Each investment decision must be made on the basis of an Information
document prepared in accordance with the exception from the obligation to
prepare a prospectus in accordance with Article 161 of the Financial
Instruments Market Law of the Republic of Latvia, Article 15(6) of the
Securities Market Act of the Republic of Estonia, and Article 7(2) of the Law
on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania. The Information document is
published on the LATRAPS website (https://www.latraps.lv/). Before investing,
carefully read the Information document to learn about the potential risks and
benefits. 



Additional information

GINTA BORMANE
LPKS LATRAPS
Head of Communications
M: (+371) 29428064
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
