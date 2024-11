Ecoprogetti has shipped a 300 MW solar panel production line to India's SAEL, designed to manufacture glass-glass bifacial panels using tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) M10 cells. From pv magazine India Italy's Ecoprogetti has delivered its advanced glass-glass solar panel production line to India's SAEL. The line has an annual capacity of 300 MW and is designed to produce double-sided glass-glass solar panels using TOPCon M10 cells. The production line enables a 600 W output per panel and operates continuously, assembling over 190 to 200 panels per day. Ecoprogetti offers turnkey solutions, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...