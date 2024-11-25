Scientists in the United Kingdom have designed an ice-source heat pump system that utilizes existing gas pipelines to transport water. The system is designed to achieve a coefficient of performance of 4. 77. Researchers from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom have developed a residential ice-source heat pump system that uses repurposing existing gas pipelines to transport water for the ice-source heat pump's operation. "Our heat pump demonstrates superior performance compared to all existing types, based on our claims. We have developed a prototype and are about to begin testing ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...