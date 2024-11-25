Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 09:58 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Public Offering of Kvartalas UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Finanznachrichten News
60 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and
Estonia. 

Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase 60 000 bonds with a
nominal value of EUR 100.00 and annual interest rate on the nominal value equal
to 8.00% per annum (paid semi-annually). The bonds will mature on 19 December
2026. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 100.00 (100.00%).

Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on November 26, 2024 at 09:00 EET and ends on December 11,
   2024 at 15:30 EET as follows:
   
   November 26 - December 10, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET)
   December 11, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET)
   
   Settlement date: December 19, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: KVTIPO (ISIN code: LT0000411167)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients


Auction rules and Prospectus are available as attachments.

Webinar in Lithuanian: 5 December at 14:00
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_koChjsUjRgmlB0dnFeMm_g 

Webinar in English: 5 December at 10:00
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cc19xS_xRzOdg0Jv61Ef8w 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261876
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
