Public Offering of Kvartalas UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

60 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia. Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase 60 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 100.00 and annual interest rate on the nominal value equal to 8.00% per annum (paid semi-annually). The bonds will mature on 19 December 2026. The purchase price per bond is EUR 100.00 (100.00%). Essential terms of the offering: -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on November 26, 2024 at 09:00 EET and ends on December 11, 2024 at 15:30 EET as follows: November 26 - December 10, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET) December 11, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET) Settlement date: December 19, 2024. -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) -- Order book: KVTIPO (ISIN code: LT0000411167) -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of their clients Auction rules and Prospectus are available as attachments. Webinar in Lithuanian: 5 December at 14:00 https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_koChjsUjRgmlB0dnFeMm_g Webinar in English: 5 December at 10:00 https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Cc19xS_xRzOdg0Jv61Ef8w Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261876