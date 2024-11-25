WaterWipes announces Pure Foundation Fund 2024 winners

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WaterWipes® today announces the winners of the fifth annual Pure Foundation Fund, which celebrates the achievements of healthcare professionals (HCPs) and departments working in maternity, neonatal and postnatal care.

This year's Pure Foundation Fund winners are the Liverpool Women's Hospital Neonatal Team and the NICU Team at the Coombe Hospital, Dublin, who received a generous bursary of £10,000/€10,000 each for their departments to continue to support their ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional care to families and babies.

Giving parents and fellow HCPs the chance to say 'thank you' to those who have gone above and beyond, WaterWipes® focused this year's Pure Foundation Fund on HCPs who have helped care for babies born prematurely or admitted into the NICU. Unlike previous years, voters could nominate not just an individual, but also an entire team or unit.

Jill Harrison, Clinical Lead at the Liverpool Women's Hospital Neonatal Team, said of the win:

"We're so thrilled by the news that we have won this year's WaterWipes® Pure Foundation Fund. It's been a wonderful boost for everyone on the team and a testament to everyone's hard work and dedication."

Ann MacIntyre, Director of Midwifery & Nursing at the Coombe Hospital, said of their win:

"We are so delighted to receive the award, which we will use to further expand our learning and knowledge on preterm behaviour. When you see a tiny premature baby born weighing less than a bag of sugar and the size of a 500ml bottle, you cannot fail to be moved to pull out all the stops to get these babies to good health. Some of these journeys are very long, so we get to know the parents. We feel part of their family and they become part of the Coombe family."

Brogan Chesters, Brand Acceleration Manager at WaterWipes®, said:

"This year's Pure Foundation Fund nominations have truly moved us, underscoring the invaluable impact of maternal, neonatal, and postnatal healthcare on families in the UK and Ireland. We're thrilled to recognise and give thanks to these unsung heroes with WaterWipes® bursary funds, helping to advance care in these critical areas."

WaterWipes® received over 1300 nominations for this year's Pure Foundation Fund. The worthy winners were reviewed by a panel consisting of representatives from WaterWipes®, alongside UK neonatal charity Bliss and the Irish Neonatal Health Alliance (INHA).

