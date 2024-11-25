Theon International commands a unique position in military night vision systems as a market-leading business focused on man-portable systems (goggles). It has a market-leading position in Europe, an expanding presence globally and is developing adjacent product portfolios, most notably platforms like military vehicle vision systems. Its potential is supported by an addressable market of more than €3bn forecast to grow at double-digit rates. Combining this with a low capital-intensity business model should drive positive financials and strong cash generation.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...