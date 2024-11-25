First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 26 November 2024 due to completion of a rights issue. ISIN: DK0061531944 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Hydract --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 34,158,380 shares --------------------------------------------------- Change: 68,316,760 shares --------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 102,475,140 shares --------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 0.19 --------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.10 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220495 --------------------------------------------------- Short name: HYDRCT --------------------------------------------------- Please note Hydract A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company on 28 October 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is 7 February 2025, cf. market notice published on 12 November 2024. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S