Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CNKV | ISIN: DK0061531944 | Ticker-Symbol: 8X3
Frankfurt
25.11.24
08:10 Uhr
0,022 Euro
+0,000
+0,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HYDRACT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HYDRACT A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
25.11.2024 10:34 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Hydract A/S - admission to trading of new shares

Finanznachrichten News
New shares in Hydract A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Denmark as per 26 November 2024 due to completion of a rights
issue. 



ISIN:              DK0061531944   
---------------------------------------------------
Name:              Hydract      
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares before change: 34,158,380 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Change:             68,316,760 shares 
---------------------------------------------------
Number of shares after change:  102,475,140 shares
---------------------------------------------------
Subscription price:       DKK 0.19     
---------------------------------------------------
Face value:           DKK 0.10     
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:          220495      
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:           HYDRCT      
---------------------------------------------------



Please note

Hydract A/S will be removed from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Denmark because of the company's request for removal as informed by the company
on 28 October 2024. The last day of trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq
First North Growth Market Denmark is 7 February 2025, cf. market notice
published on 12 November 2024. 



For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Norden CEF A/S
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.