Persistent Systems: Persistent Wins Coveted 2024 ISG Star of Excellence Overall Award for Superior Customer Experience

Also wins awards for Universal ITO, Most Adaptable Partner, and Outstanding Service in the Americas Region based on the voice of customers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems (BSE: 533179) and (NSE: PERSISTENT), a global pioneer in Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization, has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 ISG Star of Excellence Overall Award for superior customer experience, presented by Information Services Group, a leading global technology research and advisory firm. In addition, the Company has received Star of Excellence awards in the categories of Most Adaptable Partner, Universal Information Technology Outsourcing (ITO), and for Outstanding Service in the Americas Region.

ISG's Star of Excellence Awards rank providers on the quality of their services based on direct feedback from enterprise customers in the areas of business continuity and flexibility, collaboration and transparency, execution and delivery, governance and compliance, innovation and thought leadership, and people and cultural fit.

These accolades demonstrate client trust, underscoring Persistent's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value that surpasses client expectations and fuels long-term relationships. Persistent was the only provider to win in four categories.

Persistent's notable achievements are exemplified by its outstanding customer experience (CX) score in the research program of 87.9, significantly surpassing the industry benchmark of 72.7. This score showcases Persistent's success in building strong client relationships and its commitment to customer satisfaction.

Sandeep Kalra, CEO and Executive Director, Persistent

"At Persistent, our AI-led, platform-driven services strategy is centered on anticipating client needs, exceeding their expectations, and gaining their trust. The ISG Star of Excellence Awards, based on the Voice of Customer, validate this commitment, highlighting our deep understanding of client goals and proactive approach to developing innovative solutions that fulfill evolving requirements. Our primary goal is to drive client success and foster business growth. We are honored by this acknowledgment from ISG, which reflects the enduring partnerships we build with our clients by reimagining businesses across industries."

Jan Erik Aase, Partner and Principal Analyst - Global Head of ISG Provider Lens

"Congratulations to Persistent Systems for earning top honors in the ISG Star of Excellence program 2024, including the prestigious Overall Award. They have received exceptional customer satisfaction across CX pillars, technologies, regions, and industries. Having been a finalist for this award last year, Persistent Systems continued with its focus on customer-centricity and experience to secure the top spot in 2024. This accomplishment not only reflects their adaptability and innovation but also demonstrates their stamina in consistently delighting customers and exceeding expectations. In 2024, as client expectations rise in the age of AI, organizations seek partners who elevate relationships into true collaborations. Persistent Systems has risen to this challenge, achieving the highest satisfaction in the 'People and Cultural Fit' CX pillar and earning recognition as the 'Most Adaptable Partner' by clients. These accolades highlight Persistent Systems' ability to foster deep, value-driven partnerships and deliver unparalleled client experiences."

About ISG:

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit http://www.isg-one.com/.

About Persistent

Persistent Systems (BSE & NSE: PERSISTENT) is a global services and solutions company delivering Digital Engineering and Enterprise Modernization to businesses across industries. With over 23,200 employees located in 19 countries, the Company is committed to innovation and client success. Persistent offers a comprehensive suite of services, including AI-enabled software engineering, product development, data and analytics, CX transformation, cloud computing, and intelligent automation. The Company has been recognized as the "Most Promising Company" of the Year by CNBC-TV18 at the 2023 India Business Leader Awards. Persistent has achieved carbon neutrality, reinforcing its commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices. As a participant of the United Nations Global Compact, the Company is committed to aligning strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, as well as take actions that advance societal goals. With 327% growth in brand value since 2020, Persistent is the fastest-growing IT services brand in the 2024 Brand Finance India 100 Report.

