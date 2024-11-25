London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Edison issues report on Theon International (AMS: THEON)

Theon International commands a unique position in military night vision systems as a market-leading business focused on man-portable systems (goggles). It has a market-leading position in Europe, an expanding presence globally and is developing adjacent product portfolios, most notably platforms like military vehicle vision systems. Its potential is supported by an addressable market of more than €3bn forecast to grow at double-digit rates. Combining this with a low capital-intensity business model should drive positive financials and strong cash generation.

Click here to read the full report.

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/231263

SOURCE: Edison Group