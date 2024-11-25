KALEIDO INTELLIGENCE LIMITED: BICS, Cellusys, Comfone, Mobileum, Syniverse, Telefónica Global Solutions & TOMIA MACH Named Champion Roaming Vendors by Kaleido Intelligence

New Kaleido Scores & Champion Roaming Vendors Announced for 9 Product Categories by Kaleido Intelligence

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2024, a leading roaming market research and consulting firm, has announced its latest Roaming Vendor Hub research, providing the most up-to-date product assessment and scores for roaming vendors and service providers across 9 different product categories.

The Roaming Vendor Hub: Competitive Analysis 2024 research analysed 61 established and emerging roaming vendors and wholesale providers. It includes an in-depth evaluation of the roaming service offerings and updated Kaleido Scores for all companies. Kaleido's method entails categorising vendors based on their product excellence, recognising each company's distinct market positioning, problem-solving skills, innovative prowess, and their ability to align with current market needs and future demands.

The study is the culmination of more than 5 months' worth of primary and secondary research, including product demos, questionnaires, and detailed interviews and briefings to collect relevant information.

32 Vendors Receive Champion Kaleido Scores

BICS, Cellusys, Comfone, Mobileum, Syniverse, Telefónica Global Solutions & TOMIA MACH were scored as the Number 1 Champion vendors across multiple product categories.

These categories encompassed Steering of Roaming, Sponsored Roaming, Roaming Hubs, IPX, Roaming Analytics & Quality Management, Clearing & Settlement, Roaming Fraud Management, Signalling Security & Firewall, as well as Roaming Testing. Additionally, 24 other companies were also recognised as Champions in the assessment. Champion vendors excel in providing leading product ranges and top-tier service quality, ensuring operator success with Kaleido Scores of 12 and above (out of 15).

The Number 1 and Champion vendors across key roaming product segments as scored by Kaleido Intelligence are included in the accompanying infographic.

Quotes from Number 1 Champion Vendors: BICS, Cellusys, Comfone, Mobileum, Telefónica Global Solutions & TOMIA MACH

Daniel Heutschi, CEO at Comfone: "The Comfone team is honoured to once again secure the top position for the Key2roam Hub, especially as we celebrate its 20th anniversary this year. Serving our global community of over 500 mobile network operators remains our highest priority, and we are dedicated to delivering the best possible services, powered by the latest advancements, including 5G SA. Our Key2roam Platform stands as a comprehensive ecosystem, and we are proud to see it recognised as a Champion in multiple areas such as IPX and Clearing services. This acknowledgment reaffirms our commitment to excellence, motivating us to continue enhancing our offerings and ensuring top-tier quality for our customers worldwide."

Chris Lennartz, VP Product at Cellusys: "We are extremely honoured to be recognised again as the #1 Steering of Roaming vendor, based on Kaleido's broad and in-depth analysis of all market players. With IoT, VoLTE and 5G NSA roaming in acceleration mode and 5G SA roaming and its need for quality steering and automation at our doorstep, we take the responsibility of empowering our customers to do more with less and take control of new exciting roaming use cases."

Kelly Álvarez, CMO Telefónica Global Solutions: "We are honoured to be recognised as the #1 Champion for Sponsored Roaming by Kaleido Intelligence. At Telefónica Global Solutions, we enable our customers to effortlessly expand their worldwide roaming coverage through a single connection, eliminating the need for multiple roaming and local agreements thanks to our Global Connect Hub Service. This recognition reinforces our commitment to providing seamless and competitive global roaming connectivity."

Caetano?Pessoa, Product Marketing Manager at TOMIA and MACH: "TOMIA and MACH are thrilled to be the No. 1 Roaming Analytics Vendor and a Champion across all our offerings. This recognition confirms our roadmap aligns with our customer needs and dynamic market demands. We deliver unified, cross-service, and flexible analytics solutions that enhance control and harness new business opportunities."??

Jorn Vercamert, VP Customer Solutions & Products at BICS: "Our recognition as Champion and High-Flyer in multiple areas of roaming expertise, as well as the #1 Champion Vendor for IPX underscores BICS' unwavering commitment to enabling seamless, trusted global connectivity. This accolade reflects the trust our partners place in us to power the world's digital ecosystems, ensuring secure, high-quality communications. We remain dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value as a leader in global communication services."

Bernardo Lucas, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at?Mobileum: "Being named the No. 1 Champion Vendor for Fraud Management, Signalling Security, and Testing by Kaleido Intelligence reflects our commitment to innovation and excellence. This recognition highlights our dedication to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure secure, reliable, and future-ready telecom services in a rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Syniverse and Vodafone Voice & Roaming Services Lead The Overall Roaming Product Scores Across Nine Categories

Syniverse was once again scored as the overall leader across all product categories, showcasing remarkable performance in multiple segments, while reinforcing their roaming market positioning. Additionally, BICS has earned significant recognition for offering a comprehensive array of industry-leading roaming solutions and services, securing a high overall score in this regard.

Andrew Davies, CEO at Syniverse: "Syniverse is honoured to be recognised as the #1 overall roaming vendor for the fourth consecutive year by Kaleido. This achievement reflects our commitment to providing world-class, global connectivity solutions, while also focusing on driving new advancements in communications technology."

Nitin Bhas, Chief of Strategy & Insights at Kaleido Intelligence, commented: "The 2024 Roaming Vendor Hub highlights the transformative impact of innovative roaming vendors as they tackle next-generation service demands and dynamic use cases. This year's expanded assessment introduces a new category and 10+ additional companies, reflecting our growing commitment to showcasing industry leaders driving global connectivity and mobile operator success."

The leadership scoring analysis for 61 different roaming vendors is summarised in the Roaming Vendor Hub 2024 report, along with an assessment of company strengths and opportunities.

About Kaleido Intelligence

Kaleido Intelligence is a specialist consulting and market research firm with a proven track record delivering telecom research at the highest level. Kaleido Intelligence is the only research company addressing mobile roaming in its entirety, covering industry-leading market insights, data forecasts, historical viewpoints, competitive intelligence and operator market surveys.

Research is led by expert analysts, each with significant experience delivering telco research and insights that matter.

