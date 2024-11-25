London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Edison issues report on Care REIT (LSE: CRT)

Care REIT (Care), formerly Impact Healthcare REIT, and its tenants continued to perform strongly in Q324. The quarterly EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) return of 2.1% took the year-to-date total to 7.8%, while rent cover increased to 2.3x. Care is well on track to meet its FY24 DPS target of 6.95p (+2.7%), fully covered by adjusted 'cash' earnings, with a yield of 8.3%. The company has also announced two new investments, including forward funding the development of a new, high-quality home, at an accretive blended yield in excess of 8% with strong valuation potential.

SOURCE: Edison Group