A Deutsche Post DHL-contracted cargo aircraft crashed near Vilnius airport on Monday, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The incident, involving a Swift Air Boeing 737 operating on the Leipzig-Vilnius route, occurred approximately one kilometer from the airport in a sparsely populated area, narrowly missing residential buildings. The news triggered immediate market reaction, with Deutsche Post's stock declining 0.31 percent to €35.01, further pressuring the already challenged share price which now trades more than 25 percent below its December 2023 peak.

Market Outlook Remains Positive

Despite the incident's impact on current trading, market analysts maintain an optimistic stance on Deutsche Post's future performance. The consensus target price of €41.43 suggests significant upward potential, supported by the company's strong fundamental indicators. This optimism is reinforced by the corporation's robust financial performance, evidenced by revenue growth to €20.59 billion in the third quarter of 2024, up from €19.40 billion in the previous year's corresponding period.

