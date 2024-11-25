INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: PV ModuleTech Conference Europe to Share Latest Trends in Solar Module Buying

Topics include solar module technologies, pricing, manufacturing costs and the impact of environmental, social and governance on module supplier selection.

PV ModuleTech Europe 2024, the only European conference dedicated to leading conversations for solar photovoltaic (PV) module purchasing, shares its upcoming focus discussion ahead of its third annual gathering (Nov. 26-27, NH Málaga Hotel, Malaga, Spain), hosted by PV Tech Research.

Over 100 attendees will converge next week in Malaga, Spain to hear directly from the companies leading the supply and purchasing of PV modules in Europe, to understand how solar manufacturers across Asia are managing to maintain module quality and reliability, as record low prices continue to show no signs of recovery.

"Europe has now become one of the lowest priced end markets for solar modules," notes Finlay Colville, Head of Research at PV-Tech, Informa Markets. "The average sales price for modules is now routinely below ten-euro cents per watt, levels never seen before in the industry. As more than 95 percent of current European module supply continues to be imported from China, the prospects for domestic European production remain challenging."

The price of solar modules purchased in Europe today is nearly half of the sector averages observed in the past few years and sits significantly below manufacturing costs of Asian panel production. Solar manufacturers are currently focused on reducing costs while not compromising on product quality and reliability.

Figure: Average selling prices of solar modules in Europe between 2020 and 2024.

Source: PV Manufacturing & Technology Quarterly Report

An increasing share of solar module purchasing in Europe sources from large infrastructure investment funds, with a strong emphasis placed on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, forcing a greater level of transparency on supply chains and the companies producing necessary components.

"Structuring a successful supply contract for buying solar modules in Europe now involves a wide range of stakeholders," adds Colville. "PV ModuleTech will focus on this topic specifically, with exclusive discussion representing module buyers, sellers and third party auditors outlining the key steps needed to navigate the landscape."

To register to attend the PV ModuleTech, please visit www.pvtechconferences.com.

About PV Tech Research

PV Tech, a part of Informa Markets Engineering, is the leading source for in-depth research analysis on the solar PV supply chain internationally. Founded in 2009, PV Tech's publications online and in print attract over 2.5 million visits annually. PV-Tech conferences, established in 2014, are conducted 4 times per year around the world and bring together key technologists and project developers that shape the technology roadmap for the solar industry. To learn more, visit www.pv-tech.org.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets' Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit?www.informamarkets.com

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on accesswire.com