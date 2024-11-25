Anzeige
25.11.2024 11:43 Uhr
Keding Enterprises Co., Ltd.: Booming Opportunity in GCC's High-Pressure Decorative Laminates Market - Join KEDING to Capture Growth

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The high-pressure decorative laminates market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is experiencing impressive growth, presenting an attractive opportunity for those looking to enter this lucrative industry. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the market reached $317.3 million USD in 2023, driven by strong demand across furniture, cabinetry, and flooring applications. The furniture sector alone recorded $161.5 million USD, with a steady 5.6% CAGR from 2014-2023, followed by cabinets at $48 million USD (7.2% CAGR) and flooring at $27.8 million USD (5.1% CAGR).

By end-use, the residential market took the lead, valued at $166.1 million USD in 2023, while commercial projects followed at $122.1 million USD, and industrial applications added $29.1 million USD. Additionally, multiple sales channels are expanding, with wholesale distributors achieving $175.9 million USD and retail stores capturing $53.9 million USD. Direct sales and online platforms, with CAGRs of 5.1% and 6.0% respectively, are also seeing growth, offering new pathways for industry entrants.

In line with its dedication to premium and eco-friendly interior surface solutions, KEDING is actively seeking business partners in the UAE (Dubai, Abu Dhabi) and Saudi Arabia. With our ECO+ Laminates, KEDING offers an innovative alternative to traditional HPL laminate sheets, featuring sustainable materials and unique flexibility that allows for bending and customization-ideal for a wide range of applications. Backed by a strong track record of quality and success, KEDING invites distributors and retailers to join our expanding network. To learn more about our distributor opportunities, watch our video here.

Our latest products will be showcased at the BIG 5 Global event, held from November 26-29, 2024, at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Stand No. Z3 F249.

To learn more or schedule a visit, attendees can register for the event here. Interested partners may also contact Owen Hsu directly at kdglobalbp@twkd.com or +886 2 2296-3999 ext. 2703.

Don't miss this opportunity to partner with KEDING and capture a share of the expanding high-pressure laminates market in the GCC.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/booming-opportunity-in-gccs-high-pressure-decorative-laminates-market--join-keding-to-capture-growth-302315298.html

