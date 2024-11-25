Anzeige
Montag, 25.11.2024

WKN: A2H5F4 | ISIN: FI4000252127
Frankfurt
25.11.24
11:45 Uhr
10,140 Euro
+0,250
+2,53 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 07:00 Uhr
Terveystalo Oyj: Inside information: Profit warning - Terveystalo raises its profitability guidance for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Terveystalo Plc, inside information 25 November 2024 at 08:00 EEST

Terveystalo raises its profitability guidance for 2024. The guidance for revenue remains unchanged.

"In quarter performance so far has been stronger than our forecasts, thanks to a strong demand and further improved operational efficiency. Our earnings improvement continues, and we forecast full-year 2024 adjusted EBITA margin to be 12.5-13.1%," commented Ville Iho, President and CEO of Terveystalo.

New guidance for 2024:

Terveystalo expects its full-year 2024 revenue to grow (2023: EUR 1,286 million) and adjusted EBITA to be 12.5-13.1 percent of revenue (2023: 9.8 percent).

The estimates are based on the third quarter of 2024 projections for inflation, consumer demand and employment, and above-average morbidity. The performance improvement program has significantly exceeded its initial target, and the measures are having an impact faster than previously estimated. The estimates include an annual decrease of approximately EUR 10 million in revenue in the Portfolio Businesses segment's outsourcing business. The Sweden segment's revenue is expected to decline due to macro weakness and the exchange rate is expected to remain stable. The estimates include the increase in the VAT rate that has entered into force, the salary increases based on the collective labour agreement for nurses, as well as a one-off payment impacting all personnel costs in the fourth quarter. The estimates do not include material acquisitions or divestments.

Previous guidance for 2024, published on 25.10.2024:

Terveystalo expects its full-year 2024 revenue to grow (2023: EUR 1,286 million) and adjusted EBITA to be 12.0-12.5 percent of revenue (2023: 9.8 percent).

The estimates are based on the third quarter of 2024 projections for inflation, consumer demand and employment, and normal morbidity. The performance improvement program has significantly exceeded its initial target, and the measures are having an impact faster than previously estimated. The estimates include an annual decrease of approximately EUR 10 million in revenue in the Portfolio Businesses segment's outsourcing business. The Sweden segment's revenue is expected to decline due to macro weakness and the exchange rate is expected to remain stable. The estimates include the increase in the VAT rate that has entered into force, the salary increases based on the collective labour agreement for nurses, as well as a one-off payment impacting all personnel costs in the fourth quarter. The estimates do not include material acquisitions or divestments.

Terveystalo will publish its financial statements release for 2024 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

Helsinki 25 November 2024

Terveystalo Plc
Board of Directors

Additional information for investors and analysts:

Kati Kaksonen,
Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability

Tel. 010 345 2034
kati.kaksonen@terveystalo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy
Principal media
www.terveystalo.com

Terveystalo in brief

Terveystalo is the largest private healthcare service provider in Finland in terms of revenue and network. Terveystalo is also a leading occupational health provider in the Nordic region. We offer a wide variety of primary health care, specialized care, and well-being services for corporate and private customers and the public sector. Terveystalo's s digital services are available 24/7, regardless of time and place. Health and well-being services are also provided by over 377 clinics across Finland. In Sweden, we offer occupational health services at 152 clinics. Terveystalo is listed on the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

In 2023, Terveystalo had approximately 1.2 million individual customers in Finland and the number of customer appointments was approximately 7.6 million. Terveystalo employs over 15,500 healthcare and well-being professionals. www.terveystalo.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
