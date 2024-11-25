Terveystalo Oyj: Inside information: Profit warning - Terveystalo raises its profitability guidance for 2024

Terveystalo Plc, inside information 25 November 2024 at 08:00 EEST

Terveystalo raises its profitability guidance for 2024. The guidance for revenue remains unchanged.

"In quarter performance so far has been stronger than our forecasts, thanks to a strong demand and further improved operational efficiency. Our earnings improvement continues, and we forecast full-year 2024 adjusted EBITA margin to be 12.5-13.1%," commented Ville Iho, President and CEO of Terveystalo.

New guidance for 2024:

Terveystalo expects its full-year 2024 revenue to grow (2023: EUR 1,286 million) and adjusted EBITA to be 12.5-13.1 percent of revenue (2023: 9.8 percent).

The estimates are based on the third quarter of 2024 projections for inflation, consumer demand and employment, and above-average morbidity. The performance improvement program has significantly exceeded its initial target, and the measures are having an impact faster than previously estimated. The estimates include an annual decrease of approximately EUR 10 million in revenue in the Portfolio Businesses segment's outsourcing business. The Sweden segment's revenue is expected to decline due to macro weakness and the exchange rate is expected to remain stable. The estimates include the increase in the VAT rate that has entered into force, the salary increases based on the collective labour agreement for nurses, as well as a one-off payment impacting all personnel costs in the fourth quarter. The estimates do not include material acquisitions or divestments.

Previous guidance for 2024, published on 25.10.2024:

Terveystalo expects its full-year 2024 revenue to grow (2023: EUR 1,286 million) and adjusted EBITA to be 12.0-12.5 percent of revenue (2023: 9.8 percent).

The estimates are based on the third quarter of 2024 projections for inflation, consumer demand and employment, and normal morbidity. The performance improvement program has significantly exceeded its initial target, and the measures are having an impact faster than previously estimated. The estimates include an annual decrease of approximately EUR 10 million in revenue in the Portfolio Businesses segment's outsourcing business. The Sweden segment's revenue is expected to decline due to macro weakness and the exchange rate is expected to remain stable. The estimates include the increase in the VAT rate that has entered into force, the salary increases based on the collective labour agreement for nurses, as well as a one-off payment impacting all personnel costs in the fourth quarter. The estimates do not include material acquisitions or divestments.

Terveystalo will publish its financial statements release for 2024 on Friday, 14 February 2025.

