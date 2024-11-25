Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Company Announcement

No. 64/2024





Copenhagen, 25 November 2024





Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S has now completed its share buyback programme which was initiated on 10 November 2023 with an aggregated value of up to DKK 850 million. As of 22 November 2025, Scandinavian Tobacco Group has purchased a total of 7,883,876 shares with an aggregated transaction value of DKK 850 million.

The purpose of the programme has been to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme. At the Annual General Meeting on 9 April 2025, the Board of Directors intends to propose a reduction of the company's share capital as result of the share buy-back.

Part of the programme has been conducted in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. Another part of the share buy-back programme was conducted as a directed buy-back from Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab and C.W. Obel A/S as further described in company announcement no. 30/2023.

The following transactions have been executed from 18 November - 22 November 2024:

Number of shares Average

purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 7,772,035 839,115,514 18-Nov-24 23,000 97.96 2,253,138 19-Nov-24 10,000 97.57 975,730 20-Nov-24 11,000 96.94 1,066,314 21-Nov-24 8,868 96.66 857,165 22-Nov-24 14,360 96.79 1,389,890 Total, 18 Nov - 22 Nov 2024 67,228 97.31 6,542,239 Bought from CAF, 22 Nov 2024* 30,533 97.31 2,971,294 Bought from CWO, 22 Nov 2024* 14,080 97.31 1,370,184 Accumulated, under the programme 7,883,876 849,999,231

*According to separate agreements as from 10 November 2023 Chr. Augustinus Fabrikker Aktieselskab (CAF) participates on a 27.30% pro-rata basis and C.W.Obel A/S (CWO) participates on a 12.59% pro-rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back programme.

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 18 November - 22 November 2024 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S owns a total of 7,265,625 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.45% of the total share capital.

For further information, please contact:

Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Eliza Dabbagh, IR and Communication, phone +45 5080 7619 or eliza.michael@st-group.com

About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

For more information, please visit www.st-group.com





