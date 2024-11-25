Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JRCS | ISIN: CNE1000019K9 | Ticker-Symbol: 6HT
München
25.11.24
08:14 Uhr
0,835 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HAITONG SECURITIES CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7850,85012:32
0,8100,83512:31
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 12:22 Uhr
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Guotai Junan Securities, Haitong Securities issue joint circular, disclosing merger details

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd. and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. on Thursday issued a joint circular at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and a draft report on merger and restructuring at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, disclosing further details about the merger and restructuring of the two companies.

A general meeting of shareholders will be held on December 13, according to the circular.

By the end of the third quarter of 2024, the combined net assets of the two companies topped 341.5 billion yuan (about 47.13 billion U.S. dollars) and net capital 177.4 billion yuan, both ranking top in China's securities industry.

In the first three quarters, indicators of the investment banking business of the two companies combined, including the net income, net interest income and scale of lending funds, ranked first in the industry.

Based on the aggregated data of the two companies in 2023, other important business indicators, such as the number of retail customers, the scale and number of IPO underwriting, the revenue from public offerings, the scale of custody outsourcing, the number of offices in key areas and so on, also stand first in China's securities industry.

Guotai Junan plans to raise up to 10 billion yuan in support of the company's international business, transaction and investment business, digital transformation, as well as replenishment of working capital after the merger.

The two sides are committed to fully integrating their business, assets, finance, personnel and institutions upon the merger, as a bid to promote effective business integration, improve overall profitability and enhance synergy, heading toward becoming a world-class investment bank with international competitiveness and market leadership.

Source: Guotai Junan Securities Co., Ltd.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.