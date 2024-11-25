Venlo, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - InnerBuddies, a pioneer in gut microbiome health solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Personalised Supplement Advice service, offering custom supplement recommendations for probiotics and prebiotics based on each customer's unique gut microbiome profile. This new offering delivers a targeted, science-backed approach to support gut health and overall wellness.

As a leader in gut microbiome testing, InnerBuddies recognises that supplement selection should be based on individual needs rather than guesswork. This service offers personalised guidance to help customers choose the right probiotic strains and prebiotic-rich foods to align with their specific health goals.

"Our mission at InnerBuddies is to empower individuals with actionable insights into their unique gut health," said Roy Lenders, CEO at InnerBuddies. "With our personalised supplement advice, we provide recommendations that are grounded in each customer's microbiome profile and backed by scientific research, ensuring that every suggestion is both effective and safe."

Key Benefits of Personalised Supplement Advice

Based on scientifically-validated bacterial strains : Only provides advice for bacterial strains that have been scientifically validated for specific functions and target groups.

: Only provides advice for bacterial strains that have been scientifically validated for specific functions and target groups. Based on personal health objectives : People can indicate which health objectives they would like to achieve and only those probiotic strains that have been validated for those specific functions will be shown.

: People can indicate which health objectives they would like to achieve and only those probiotic strains that have been validated for those specific functions will be shown. Vetted by our science team : The Company's scientists have read all scientific publications and have provided an evidence score for each probiotic strain.

: The Company's scientists have read all scientific publications and have provided an evidence score for each probiotic strain. Transparency : Provides full transparency on how the Company actually arrived at an individuals personal advice.

: Provides full transparency on how the Company actually arrived at an individuals personal advice. Food-First Approach : Prioritises prebiotic-rich foods with supplements as complementary support.

: Prioritises prebiotic-rich foods with supplements as complementary support. Comprehensive Guidance : Detailed information on supplement quality, labelling, dosage, and safety.

: Detailed information on supplement quality, labelling, dosage, and safety. Independent Advice: Unbiased recommendations focusing on effective strains without brand influence.

How It Works

The process is simple: after completing a microbiome test with InnerBuddies, customers receive a detailed analysis of their gut health profile. Based on this profile, InnerBuddies provides tailored supplement recommendations, aligning specific probiotic strains and prebiotic foods with the individual's unique needs.

To learn more about InnerBuddies' Personalised Supplement Advice or to order a microbiome test, visit InnerBuddies.com.

About InnerBuddies

InnerBuddies is dedicated to improving lives through innovative, science-based gut microbiome testing and personalised health insights. By using advanced testing methods and tailored recommendations, InnerBuddies provides individuals with actionable steps to improve their gut health and overall wellness.

InnerBuddies technology platform is available white-label to both at-home testing providers and dietary supplement companies. Our technology is available in 7 different languages. The InnerBuddies platform currently offers 5 distinct services:

Base gut microbiome analysis (diversity, top 35 bacteria, ranking of different health categories)

Personalized nutrition recommendations (which ingredients to add to a diet and which ingredients to avoid)

Personalized food diary recommendations (row-by-row advice on the 3-day food diary to make it very practical to follow-up)

Personalized probiotics/prebiotics advice

Personalized food recipes / meal plans

Contact: Roy Lenders, CEO, roy.lenders@innerbuddies.com

