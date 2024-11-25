Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE:18H) ("PreveCeutical" or the "Company"), a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature-identical products, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BioGene Therapeutics Inc. has appointed Dr. Deepak Sampath as an independent director effective on 21 November, 2024.

Stephen Van Deventer, CEO of BioGene, commented:

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Deepak Sampath to our Board of Directors. Deepak's extraordinary career, spanning over 25 years in molecular and cellular biology, pharmacology, and drug development, adds invaluable expertise to BioGene's leadership team. His track record of advancing programs from discovery to clinical development and regulatory approval aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver transformative therapies for metabolic and genetic disorders. We look forward to his insights as we continue to expand our impact in the life sciences sector."

Dr. Deepak Sampath's Career Highlights:

Dr. Sampath is a distinguished scientist and seasoned executive leader with extensive experience in small molecules, protein biologics, nucleic acids, and gene therapies. His leadership has driven numerous programs from early research and drug discovery into clinical trials and through regulatory approval for commercialization. Most notably, he has made significant contributions to the treatment of oncological diseases, including the FDA approval of venetoclax, a first-in-class BCL-2 selective inhibitor for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). His additional expertise spans the discovery and development of predictive biomarkers, translational research, target identification and validation. Dr. Sampath has also been instrumental in establishing strategic partnerships with academic institutions and industry leaders, ensuring the successful translation of cutting-edge science into therapeutic breakthroughs. Additionally, he has published 108 articles in peer-reviewed journals and is named as an inventor or co-inventor on 21 issued patents and 11 patent applications.

Currently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Research at Ultragenyx, Dr. Sampath leads multidisciplinary functions with expertise in the fields of Molecular Genetics, Molecular and Cellular Biology, Molecular Therapeutics, Protein Sciences, Bioinformatics and Bioanalytical Research. Additionally, his focus is on translational research of multiple modalities, such as protein biologics, nucleic acids and gene therapies, for the treatment of Rare and UltraRare Genetic conditons spanning neurological, metabolic, bone and muscular diseases.

Dr. Sampath remarked on his appointment:

"I am honored to join BioGene's Board of Directors and collaborate with this exceptionally talented team. BioGene's commitment to innovation and its strategic focus on addressing critical unmet medical needs resonates deeply with my own professional aspirations and journey. I look forward to contributing to the Company's mission and supporting its endeavors to transform patient care through scientific excellence."

About PreveCeutical Medical Inc.

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit www.PreveCeutical.com, follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/PreveCeuticals and Facebook: www.facebook.com/PreveCeutical.

About BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

BioGene Therapeutics Inc. ("BioGene") is a Texas-based life sciences company focused on advancing innovative therapies in metabolic health and gene-based treatments. As a key component of BioGene's expansion, BioGene Australia operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of BioGene in Texas, leveraging the strategic benefits of Australia's 43.5% R&D tax cashback incentive. This subsidiary supports ongoing research and development activities in Australia, where BioGene capitalizes on exceptional scientific talent and the nation's commitment to advancing life sciences. Currently, BioGene Australia is engaged in pioneering research into GLP-1 receptor agonists and advanced diabetes treatments, including gene therapies designed to address the growing global diabetes and obesity crisis.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. & BioGene Therapeutics Inc.

"Stephen Van Deventer"

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

