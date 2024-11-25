Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Investorideas.com, a go-to investing platform covering cleantech, automotive and crypto stocks releases a sector snapshot looking at 'Made in America' stocks today and moving forward into a new Trump era, featuring Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP), a US-based manufacturer and innovator of hybrid and clean energy solutions for the light truck, overlanding, and global consumer goods sectors.

Trump's "America First" policies with corporate tax cuts and deregulation for American manufacturers have investors looking at what sectors to bet on moving into 2025, The automotive sector is poised to be a big winner with Trump's mandate to protect US automakers and their employees.

Another sector investors are paying attention to is Crypto, as Bitcoin reaches new all-time highs. It follows that US Crypto miners will benefit. Prior to winning the election, Donald Trump said he wanted all remaining Bitcoin to be 'Made in USA'.

Clean energy automotive supplier Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) just announced an expansion of its manufacturing workforce to meet accelerating sales demand. Since the start of Q4, the Company has increased its plant worker count by 30%, positioning itself to enhance production capacity and improve margins.

From the news: Scaling Production to Meet Growing Demand

Increased Workforce: The expansion of the production team is a strategic move to accommodate the significant growth in Worksport's business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) sales

Sales Growth: The Company is now targeting $1 million in monthly online sales in the near-term, aiming for a 100% increase in top line revenue from the approximately $500,000 per month reported less than 60 days ago.

Second Shift Preparation: To support the scheduled end-of-the-year launch of the higher margin AL4 tonneau cover, Worksport is adding a new evening production shift. This expansion will boost production capacity, enabling the Company to meet escalating demand and drive increased revenues and profitability. Investors can expect an update on the AL4 pre-order campaign for the business-to-business (B2B) segment before the end of the year.

Management Commentary

""The Company continues to grow with new dealers, increased sales, and enhanced efficiencies each day," said Steven Rossi, CEO of Worksport Ltd. "Expanding our plant staff and initiating a second production shift are pivotal steps toward improving margins and achieving EBITDA positivity. Last Friday, the Company's market capitalization closed below our revenue projections for 2025-a year in which we believe we will be cash flow positive with increasing margins. We reiterate our strong belief that Worksport continues to be undervalued."

Upcoming Product Launches Driving Growth

AL3 and AL4 Tonneau Covers: The continued rollout of these products is expected to significantly contribute to Worksport's path toward cash flow positivity in 2025.

SOLIS and COR Clean-Tech Systems: The Company also plans to launch its highly anticipated SOLIS solar cover and COR portable energy system by Q2/Q3 2025, further enhancing revenue growth and profitability prospects.

Worksport Q3 Earnings Call

Q3 revenue surged to $3.12 million-a 581% year-over-year increase compared to $458,433 in Q3 2023.

Worksport held its Q3 2024 earnings call on Wednesday November 13, 2024. The prepared remarks and presented earnings call deck are available at Worksport's Investor Relations website.

Betting on the future growth of Worksport, on November 21st, the Company reported, "CEO Steven Rossi has demonstrated his confidence in the Company's future by personally purchasing restricted Worksport shares at a 44% premium to the market price."

"We strongly believe that recent stock trading activity does not reflect the health of our business or our significant growth pathways

Tesla's stock has had a massive run since Trump's Presidential win, with Elon Musk at his side as one of his biggest supporters. The Tesla stock surge of over 30% since the win was also fueled on expectations that Trump will advance a legislative framework for autonomous vehicles,

In the third quarter, Tesla produced approximately 470,000 vehicles, delivered approximately 463,000 vehicles and deployed 6.9 GWh of energy storage products.

Tesla says on its website, "In 2012, the first Model S rolled off the assembly line at our factory in Fremont, California. Today, we have the capacity to manufacture more than a million vehicles every year, in addition to energy products, battery cells and more." Tesla also has Gigafactories in Nevada, New York and Texas.

With investors seeing EV's being a loser under Trump, a recent article in Forbes notes,

"Here's something else to think about: if Trump does reduce or eliminate incentives, Tesla will be the main winner. Its cost base and vehicle platforms allow it to sell EVs profitably, which might not be the case with other American and global OEMs, who will struggle to match EV and ICE vehicle pricing."

Last month, General Motors reported third-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $3.1 billion, and EBIT-adjusted of $4.1 billion.

GM's 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion - $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company's battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

With expected increases in defense spending with Trump, last month's news of GM Defense completing production of the first vehicles in support of the Diplomatic Security Service's Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) program bodes well for 2025,

From the news: DSS is the law enforcement and security arm of the U.S. Department of State.

GM Defense's HD SUV solution, the Suburban Shield, features a new design with a unique body-on-frame chassis and suspension to support increased vehicle weight and performance requirements. The vehicle includes a high percentage of proven commercial-off-the-shelf parts from General Motors' global supply chain, including the body, exterior, propulsion, interior, and brakes, for added reliability.

"Our Suburban Shield significantly enhances the quality, performance, and safety that is essential to the Diplomatic Security Service and provides our nation's senior diplomats and their supporting teams a vehicle that enables their important mission for diplomacy and national security," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president.

According to CustomMarketInsights.com, "The US Automotive Market was valued at USD 4.8 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 13.8 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2024 - 2033.

"The automotive industry includes the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of automobiles, trucks, buses, and motorbikes. It involves a complicated network of businesses, including automakers, suppliers, dealerships, and aftermarket service providers."

Trump's policies are going to reshape the future of the automotive industry and suppliers like Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) are betting that their US-based manufacturing and innovation will be on the winning end.

As Bitcoin closes in on the $100,000 USD mark, US miner Riot Platforms, Inc.is doing its part to fulfill Trump's US Bitcoin mining dream.

The Company has Bitcoin mining operations in central Texas and Kentucky, and electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Denver, Colorado.

In the November 4th production update they reported, "In October, Riot achieved a new post-halving milestone in production, with 505 Bitcoin mined in the month," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "This 23% increase in production from September is a reflection of both the ongoing growth in our deployed hash rate and of the efforts to improve our operational efficiency."

The Trump Trade effect has taken the market to new highs, Now, investors are looking at what sectors will have long term gains. Automotive and crypto are potentially ones to watch.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: Disclosure: this news article featuring WKSP is a paid for service on Investorideas.com -. This is not investment opinion: Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. - More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp

