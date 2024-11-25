Tactacam: FeatherSnap Scout Smart Bird Feeder Top Holiday Gift and Selected as One of Oprah's Favorite Things 2024

FeatherSnap offers the gift of connecting people to nature in an innovative way

Tactacam, an outdoor camera technology company, is proud to offer FeatherSnap Scout smart bird feeder as a top holiday product for the 2024 gifting season.

FeatherSnap Scout Smart Bird Feeder

A perfect gift for birders, families, kids and the outdoorsmen and women on your list, the FeatherSnap solar-powered, smart bird feeder with AI recognition allows customers to watch and learn about the birds that come to their bird feeder right from their phone, including the ability to:

Capture photos and videos of your feathered visitors

Compile and curate a Bird Book

Discover fun facts about various bird species

Use AI to aid in bird identification

FeatherSnap's AI technology has been trained to identify birds by an in-house Ornithologist, making it easy to know and learn more about the birds that visit the feeder.

Leveraging Tactacam's award winning outdoor camera technology the images and videos captured from the feeder are high quality with 4MP resolution. Included mounting brackets, solar power panels with a rechargeable battery and built in technology to leverage nearby wi-fi to connect, allows for the ability to enjoy the feeder in multiple locations.

"Connecting people closer to nature and birds in a new, innovative way is the perfect gift for everyone on the list", said Jeff Peel, CEO and Co-Founder of Tactacam "Seeing birds that visit up close in the app through crisp and clear photos and videos is an exciting way to experience the beauty of our feathered friends like never before".

With a 5 star customer rating on FeatherSnap.com , it has quickly become a top gift pick including in the coveted 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift List , featured on ABC's Good Morning America as one of the few curated picks from Oprah's full list.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most ingenious gadgets, fashionable sustainable goods, decadent desserts and the finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition featuring FeatherSnap on the 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things Listhit newsstands nationwide on November 12.

For more information or to purchase, please visit feathersnapcam.com , Amazon's Oprah's Favorite Things at amazon.com/oprah or at exceptional retailers.

About Tactacam