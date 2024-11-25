Greenlite Ventures, Inc: Greenlite Ventures Issues Corporate Update

Rafael Groswirt, CEO of Greenlite Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GRNL), has released the following statement:

"Thanks to our dedicated teams of engineers and developers, GRNL is set to begin deploying our groundbreaking software solutions in Q1 2025. These solutions are designed to transform the sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) markets through blockchain payment systems, crypto security, and AI-driven sports advisory advancements for fantasy and sports bettors.

We have developed multiple software solutions, including proprietary cybersecurity layers for our platforms. These platforms will be leased and operated by client-partners and subsidiaries worldwide. They are designed to enhance user experiences and redefine industry standards, including reducing the house 'vig' charged to sports bettors by as much as 90%.

At the heart of our platforms is a NoLimitCoin (NLC) token-powered ecosystem that prioritizes decentralization, enabling players to maintain control of their funds at all times. The integration of the recently acquired Grin Gaming software has added significant value to our betting platforms, and we are excited about the potential revenue these platforms will generate for our global client-partners. Our offerings will include:

Sports betting software solutions via sportsbook and betting exchange models.

Daily fantasy sports.

Compliant crypto exchange software that allows B2B clients to build custom ecosystems, including their own tokens.

AI-powered sports advisory services, including arbitrage betting opportunities.

Cybersecurity blockchain solutions.

NoLimitCoin (NLC), the utility cryptocurrency powering all our platforms, has transitioned to a new network, which will be announced shortly. This transition enables a multi-chain existence, supporting wider audience engagement and availability through various decentralized and centralized exchanges (DEX and CEX) and enhancing developer flexibility. Our platforms will initially support all Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) tokens, with plans to expand to non-EVM chains.

The modularization and implementation of our platform's plug-and-play widgets will position the NoLimit suite of software solutions as a leader in the industry. This ecosystem empowers entrepreneurs globally to set up and operate their own platforms with ease, efficiency, and flexibility to customize the sports and features they wish to implement in their markets. Compliance with local laws, beginning with U.S. regulations, remains a priority, ensuring our solutions are designed to meet both domestic and international requirements. Q1 2025 will mark the start of these deployments.

To drive user engagement and acquisition, our team is developing targeted campaigns, leveraging AI-driven analytics, and exploring collaborations with industry influencers. Our platforms are designed to provide unparalleled ease of use and integration for B2B operators while empowering end users with security and control over their funds. With rollouts set to begin in Q1 2025, we aim to position Greenlite Ventures as a leader in decentralized gaming, sports betting, and blockchain cybersecurity innovation."

Website: https://greenliteventures.com

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, and technological risks pertaining to the Company's business may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. No information in this publication should be interpreted as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future revenues, results of operations, or stock price.

Contact Information

View the original press release on accesswire.com