WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Frankfurt
25.11.24
08:16 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,003
-6,02 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.11.2024 13:31 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 
25-Nov-2024 / 12:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 
 
London, UK, 25 November 2024- Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be 
held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 12 December 
2024. 
 
The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https:// 
coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section. 
 
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement 
 
Coinsilium Group Limited         +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive       www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                     +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson               +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsilium's wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Company's operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  361217 
EQS News ID:  2037717 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2037717&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2024 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
