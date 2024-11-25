Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Vext Science, Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) ("Vext" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio, today announced that it has sent the Management Information Circular, Notice of Meeting and proxy form (the "Meeting Materials") for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held on December 13, 2024 (the "Meeting") to shareholders of the Company.

Copies of the Meeting Materials have also been filed and are available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, for ease of access and in connection with the ongoing Canada Post strike, shareholders can obtain electric copies of the Meeting Materials from the Company's website or by contacting the Company at investors@vextscience.com.

Registered shareholders should complete all signed proxy forms as directed on the form of proxy no later than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) prior to the Meeting. Beneficial owners can obtain a copy of the voting instructions form from their intermediary.

About Vext Science, Inc.

Vext Science, Inc. is a U.S.-based cannabis operator with vertical operations in Arizona and Ohio. Vext's expertise spans from cultivation through to retail operations in its key markets. Based out of Arizona, Vext owns and operates state-of-the-art cultivation facilities, fully built-out manufacturing facilities as well as dispensaries in both Arizona and Ohio. The Company manufactures Vapen, one of the leading THC concentrates, edibles, and distillate cartridge brands in Arizona. Its selection of award-winning products are created with Vext's in-house, high-quality flower and distributed across Arizona and Ohio, as well as through Vext's partnerships in other states. Vext's leadership team brings a proven track record of building and operating profitable multi-state operations, with the Company having operated profitably since 2016. The Company's primary focus is to continue growing in its core states of Arizona and Ohio, bringing together cutting-edge science, manufacturing, and marketing to provide a reliable and valuable customer experience while generating shareholder value.

Vext Science, Inc. is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol VEXT and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol VEXTF. Learn more at www.vextscience.com and connect with Vext on Twitter/X and LinkedIn.

