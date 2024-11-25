Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2024) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") announces that it has filed Management Proxy Materials under its profile on sedarplus.ca for its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is currently set to be held January 8, 2025 in Vancouver, BC although the actual date is likely to change as a result of the Canadian postal strike. At the Meeting Benton shareholders will be asked to approve a special resolution (two-thirds of votes cast) to reorganize Benton's share capital to facilitate a spin-out to shareholders of approximately 2 million of Benton's 4 million shares of Vinland Lithium Inc. ("Vinland"). Vinland holds the Killick lithium project and is currently owned by Benton (40%), Sokoman Minerals Corp. (40%) and Piedmont Lithium Newfoundland Holdings LLC (Piedmont") a wholly owned subsidiary of NASDAQ listed Piedmont Lithium Inc. (20%). Sokoman will concurrently seek approval of its shareholders for a similar 2 million share spin-out. Subject to the two spin-outs completing, the TSX Venture Exchange has conditionally agreed to list the approximately 10 million issued shares of Vinland of which approximately 40% will be in the hands of Benton and Sokoman shareholders.

The spin-outs will be substantially pro rata to Benton and Sokoman shareholders however the exact ratio of Vinland shares per Benton shares will be determined prior to completion in January, 2025. The exchange ratio is dependent on the number of Benton shares issued at the time of completion. The ratio is expected to be approximately 50 Vinland shares per 5,000 Benton shares. Accounts holding less than 5,000 Benton shares (having an approximate $400 market value) will not receive Vinland shares as the immediate and ongoing administration and compliance costs for very small odd-lot Vinland shareholders would be prohibitive.

Some of the key points for shareholders are as follows:

The Killick Lithium Project holds excellent discovery potential in a newly discovered lithium belt

Piedmont, a wholly owned subsidiary of NASDAQ listed Piedmont Lithium Inc., completed a 2023 financing in Vinland of CAD$2.0M @ CAD$1.00 per share to hold 19.9%

Piedmont Lithium Inc.is one of North America's leading lithium companies

Newfoundland is ranked as one of the top jurisdictions to explore and develop mineral potential

Piedmont Lithium Inc. has vast technical and geological knowledge in similar geology to that of Kraken pegmatites

Vinland holds indirectly, through its subsidiary Killick Lithium Inc., a 100% interest in the Killick Lithium Project

Piedmont will have the option to earn up to a 62.5% direct interest in Killick Lithium Inc. by spending CAD$12.0M in exploration and development during the period of the option

Upon Piedmont completing all earn-in options Piedmont/Piedmont Lithium Inc. will have paid Benton and Sokoman a total of CAD$10.0M in Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares in addition to having funded all the Vinland exploration and development costs

Benton and Sokoman to collectively retain a 2% NSR on the Killick project

In addition to the spin-out resolution, Benton shareholders who attend the Meeting will attend to annual matters including consideration of Benton's June 30, 2024 audited financial statements and the election of directors and appointment of auditors.

Full details of the spin-out and the other annual matters are contained in a management information circular dated November 18, 2024 and filed under the Company's profile on sedarplus.ca. This circular contains detailed information on Vinland as a stand-alone company and will be mailed to registered Shareholders once the postal strike is over and will contain details of the final Meeting date as that appears likely to change as of the date of this news release.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with the potential for long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies. Phase 1 and 2 drill programs returned impressive results including 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, including 9.78 m of 8.31% Cu, and 1.00 m of 12.70% Cu. Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with results of 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au and 43.75 m of 1.62g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

