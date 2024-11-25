Battery manufacturer Varta witnessed a significant stock market rally, with shares surging 8.3 percent to €2.43 on XETRA trading, as investors anticipate a crucial meeting in Stuttgart. The gathering, expected to draw between 100 and 200 participants including shareholders and creditors, will focus on deliberating the company's restructuring plans under corporate stabilization legislation. This marked improvement in share price represents a notable recovery from its 52-week low of €0.76, though remaining substantially below its yearly peak of €22.16.

Financial Performance Concerns

The struggling battery maker's financial health continues to raise concerns, as evidenced by recent quarterly results showing a loss per share of €0.13 alongside stagnant revenue of €215.06 million. Analysts project further challenges ahead, with forecasts indicating a substantial loss per share of €2.295 for the full fiscal year 2023. The restructuring plan has encountered resistance from retail investors, who have initiated legal proceedings, adding another layer of complexity to the company's recovery efforts.

