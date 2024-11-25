Trifork Group AG: Trifork and Swiss Post forge partnership to advance digital transformation of healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland

Press Release





Trifork and Swiss Post forge partnership to advance digital transformation of healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland





Zürich, Switzerland, November 25, 2024 - Trifork has partnered with Swiss Post to develop a new cloud-based platform for a nation-wide electronic patient record (EPR). This collaboration marks another step in digitizing Switzerland's healthcare system, enhancing efficiency, security, and innovation. Swiss Post operates the solution in Switzerland.

Swiss Post plays an important role as service provider in the digitization of Swiss healthcare, ensuring the secure handling of sensitive data through its electronic patient record services. Certified under the Federal Act on the Electronic Patient Record, Swiss Post's platform already meets stringent legal standards and serves 90% of Switzerland's existing patient records. The new platform will replace the existing system, enabling faster implementation of advanced features like e-prescriptions or vaccination management.

The new platform will leverage modern standards such as HL7 FHIR to empower patients and healthcare professionals with easy access to data and foster seamless digital communication. By supporting the integration of new functionalities, it will strengthen coordination across the healthcare system, improving care delivery for all stakeholders.





Drawing inspiration from Danish healthcare



In a close co-creation setup, Trifork and Swiss Post will build a highly scalable infrastructure based on the Trifork Health Platform standard software and with high reuse of Trifork's knowledge and experience from being an integral part in building a similar infrastructure in Denmark.

The project aims to make a step to improve integration and transparency in Swiss healthcare. Swiss Post will operate the platform locally, prioritizing secure technology to protect sensitive personal data.

Jesper Grankær Carøe, CEO of Trifork Digital Health, states:

"We are proud to bring our experience from Denmark's digital healthcare solutions to Switzerland. Together with Swiss Post, we aim to create an infrastructure that fosters better, more cohesive healthcare for patients and providers alike."

For over 20 years, Trifork has been a trusted technology partner in healthcare, delivering solutions and critical infrastructure like Denmark's Shared Medication Record (FMK), the MyDoctor app, telemedicine platforms, and the Danish Vaccination Register. This expertise now supports the development of a future-ready healthcare infrastructure in Switzerland.

For inquiries, please contact:

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Head of Investor Relations

frsv@trifork.com | +41 79 357 7317

About Swiss Post (post.ch)

Swiss Post is a diversified company operating in the communication, logistics, retail financial and passenger transport markets. In the logistics market, its services comprise the delivery of letters, parcels and newspapers, direct marketing and courier, express and goods logistics services, both on the domestic market and abroad. It also offers tailored and comprehensive logistics solutions. In the communication market, it offers digital information solutions for the healthcare sector, authorities , and companies. In the retail financial market, its subsidiary PostFinance Ltd offers extensive services for payment transactions, savings, investments, retirement planning and financing solutions, and has had a banking licence since 2013. In the public passenger transport market, its subsidiary PostBus Ltd operates regional, municipal and urban bus services. Swiss Post employs around 46,000 members of staff in Switzerland and generated turnover of 7.279 billion francs in 2023. www.swisspost.ch



About Trifork (trifork.com)

Trifork is a pioneering global technology partner, empowering enterprise and public sector customers with innovative solutions. With 1,278 professionals across 76 business units in 15 countries, Trifork delivers expertise in inspiring, building, and running advanced software solutions across diverse sectors, including public administration, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, energy, financial services, retail, and real estate. Trifork Labs, the Group's R&D hub, drives innovation by investing in and developing synergistic and high-potential technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than one million online subscribers. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

Trifork Digital Health CEO, Jesper Grankær Carøe