Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
500% Potenzial: Warum Analysten von diesem Uran-Explorer begeistert sind!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DK06 | ISIN: US44951X1046 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.11.24
17:25 Uhr
1,070 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANTECH HOLDINGS LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.11.2024 11:55 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Santech Holdings Limited Received Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Not Timely Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Finanznachrichten News

HONG KONG, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) ("Santech" or the "Company") announced today that it received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on November 21, 2024 stating that, as a result of not having timely filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2024, the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's American depositary shares on the Nasdaq.

Under Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 20-F's due date, or until May 14, 2024, to regain compliance.

The Company is currently working with its advisers to prepare the Filing or to formulate the requisite plan to regain compliance and intends to submit such Filing or such plan to Nasdaq within the timeframe required under Nasdaq's Rules.

About Santech Holdings Limited

Santech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: STEC) is a consumer-focused technology company. The Company historically served a large number of high net-worth clients in China in financial services and health management, and accumulated a large customer base. The Company has exited or disposed of its historical businesses in financial services and is actively exploring innovative new opportunities in technology, including but not limited to new retail, social e-commerce and metaverse. For more information, please visit https://ir.santechholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "plan," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "expect," "aim," "believe," "intend," "may," "should," "will," "is/are likely to," "could" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Santech Holdings Limited
Email: ir@santechholdings.com

Media Contact:
ICR, LLC
Edmond Lococo
Phone: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: SantechPR@icrinc.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
5 heiße Wetten für den Jahresendspurt!
Nach dem unerwartet schnellen Ende der US-Wahlen mit dem Sieg des republikanischen Kandidaten Donald Trump fackelten die Aktien- und Krypto- Märkte ein wahres Kursfeuerwerk ab und bliesen zur Jahresendrallye.

Im aktuellen kostenlosen Report beleuchten wir 5 aussichtsreiche Unternehmen, die das Fundament besitzen, in den nächsten Monaten den breiten Markt zu schlagen.

Seien Sie dabei!

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren brandneuen neuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Aktien aufgrund ihrer Bewertung sowie charttechnischen Situation das Potenzial zu einer Outperformance besitzen.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.