Intrusion Inc. Announces Shield Command Hub that Harnesses AI for Smarter Cybersecurity

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ), a leader in cyberattack prevention solutions, today announced the launch of the Intrusion Shield Command Hub, a centralized hub that allows MSPs and network administrators a way to view, manage, and report on an entire fleet of Shield products, including Endpoint, OnPremise, and Cloud. The Command Hub's latest feature is an AI-driven insights engine that analyzes vast quantities of network activity and gives administrators a prioritized list of actionable items based on its analysis.

The Command Hub provides key insights into network health, traffic patterns, and potential threats, making it easier to stay ahead of risks across an organization's infrastructure. Whether you are a seasoned security expert or someone with limited technical experience, the Command Hub's intuitive design makes it easy for any level of expertise to navigate and leverage its powerful features, making it an ideal tool for both day-to-day operations and advanced threat-hunting. The Command Hub offers a high level of visibility and control over network activities, ensuring administrators can monitor critical security metrics across multiple devices from a single interface.

The shining star of the Command Hub is its AI Insights engine. This feature provides meaningful, data-driven insights by analyzing vast quantities of network activity. It identifies potential risks, unusual behavior, and areas that require attention, offering actionable steps that administrators can take to improve their network's security posture. The AI engine also offers multiple layers of abstraction, allowing visibility from individual device activity all the way up to customer-wide summaries, making it that much more effective for fleet management. In addition, it provides visual representations of the data, making it easier to interpret and act upon critical security insights.

"The future of cybersecurity relies on harnessing the power of AI-driven insights," said Tony Scott, CEO of Intrusion. "With Intrusion Shield Command Hub, we're delivering on that promise by providing administrators with meaningful, data-driven insights to strengthen their network security posture."

Other features such as near real-time reporting on killed threats (both inbound and outbound), geographic threat mapping, and high-risk category analysis, the Command Hub allows administrators to quickly assess the security status of their network. This is further complemented by top-requested domain tracking and detailed views of devices that may be at risk due to suspicious activity.

The Command Hub presents critical data in a visually intuitive way. Network data is displayed through interactive maps, graphs, and charts, which help to contextualize information like connection volumes, risk levels, and traffic direction. This data can be filtered and customized by time intervals, device types, or specific users, providing flexibility to security teams that need to manage complex networks. Additionally, the Command Hub offers advanced reporting tools to analyze network traffic across different regions, giving administrators insights into both inbound and outbound traffic sources.

About Intrusion Inc.

Intrusion Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working exclusively with government entities, the Company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield is designed to allow businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known malicious or unknown connections from both entering or exiting a network to help protect against Zero-Day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network can elevate an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

