CSP, Inc.: ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions Partners with CED to Protect Rockwell Automation Customers from Dangerous Cyberattacks

CED to Resell ARIA AZT PROTECT

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions, a CSPi business (NASDAQ:CSPi) a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions announced a new reseller partnership with CED Industrial Solutions Network an industry-leading provider of Rockwell Automation software and equipment in the US.

CED provides industrial products and solutions across 19 US states.

ARIA's AZT PROTECT zero-trust solution provides a lock-down approach to protecting critical infrastructure applications from attack, with a focus on stopping all forms of malware, ransomware, as well as nation-state-backed attacks on these applications and the OS on which they run.

ARIA is working with CED to resell AZT PROTECT into their customers' Rockwell Automation systems to better protect them from today's cyberattacks.

The AZT PROTECT solution utilizes AI-based countermeasures to stop both categories of attacks as they land on critical production control systems. These countermeasures lock down critical applications from adulteration while stopping code-based attacks such as malware and ransomware from executing. Further, they disrupt the techniques nation-state attackers utilize to land, expand, and then escalate privileges to take control of such systems.

"I couldn't be more thrilled about our partnership with ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions. Together, we are not just enhancing the security landscape; we are delivering unparalleled value to our OT clients. This collaboration empowers us to safeguard their operations with cutting-edge solutions, ensuring they can focus on what they do best-driving innovation and success."

Said Brandon Bernier CED Industrial Solutions Network Director of Market Access.

"Teaming with CED - Industrial Solutions Network represents exponential growth potential for CED, ARIA, System Integrators, and OEM machine builders nationwide. We are very excited to partner with CED in providing unprecedented value and protection to US-based OT production environments, securing the country's critical infrastructure. CED connects directly with customers throughout 80 branch offices supported by hundreds of dedicated staff. ARIA's AZT award-winning and patented product is the most innovative, proactive product the OT cybersecurity market has ever experienced. Working with CED allows us to help secure their customer's environments." Said Graig Pysher, SVP of ARIA Worldwide Sales.

About ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions

ARIA Cybersecurity Solutions , a business of CSPi Inc. NASDAQ:CSPI, recognizes that better, stronger, more effective cybersecurity starts with a smarter approach. Our solutions provide new ways for organizations to protect their most critical assets-they can shield their critical applications from attack with our AZT solution while monitoring internal traffic, device-level logs, and alert output with our ARIA ADR solution to substantially improve threat detection and surgically disrupt cyberattacks and data exfiltration. Customers in a wide range of industries rely on our solutions to accelerate incident response, automate breach detection, and protect their most critical assets and applications-no matter where they are stored, used, or accessed. Learn more at ARIACybersecurity.com

About CED

The Industrial Solutions Network is part of Consolidated Electrical Distributors, CED Inc. With over 700 locations nationwide, and after 60 years, CED has become one of the largest electrical distributors in the country, dedicated to keeping its companies' people, inventory, services, and decisions local, but with the available support and resources that rival any major distributor network worldwide.

Media Contact

Gary Southwell

Chief Executive of the ARIA HPP Division of CSP Inc.

ARIA Cybersecurity

info@ariacybersecurity.com

SOURCE: CSP, Inc.

